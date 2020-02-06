Advertisement

The ninth annual ATX Television Festival has announced its panels, screenings and more for the event, which takes place from Thursday, June 4 through Sunday, June 7 in Austin, Texas.

One of the main highlights are reunions with the casts of Scrubs and Cougar Town, both of which celebrate final birthdays. Also on the docket are panels for The CW’s Nancy Drew, TBS ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Comedy Central’s The Other Two and Drunk History.

Previously announced programming for the festival includes Parenthood’s 10th Anniversary Reunions and a script reading with the cast, a Justified Writers Room Reunion, Oz retrospective, a screening of the unparalleled LA Confidential pilot with a Q&A and the “Female Forward” panel with NBC Entertainment’s co-chairmen of scripted programming.

Gloria Calderon Kellett (one day at a time), Tanya Saracho (Vida), Meredith Averill (Locke & Key) and Lauren Whitney (president, television, Spyglass Media Group) will return as panel members.

With regard to the newly announced reunions – for both shows by director, director and executive producer Bill Lawrence and co-maker Kevin Biegel – it will be the most hands on deck. Scrubs’ Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn and Christa Miller are scheduled to join the makers in celebrating 10 years since the final of the beloved comedy was broadcast.

Meanwhile, the panel of Cougar Town will also show Lawrence and Biegel, alongside cast members Josh Hopkins, Christa Miller, Ian Gomez, Busy Philipps, Dan Byrd, Brian Van Holt and Robert Celendenin. Together they celebrate five years since the Cul-De-Sac Crew broadcast their last episode.

The Nancy Drew event will announce panel members at a later date. Fans can expect the panel Full Frontal With Samantha Bee to include creatives who will discuss comedy with current events. In the meantime, the panel of the other two will show a screening, followed by a question and answer session with selected creatives and cast members.

Drunk History returns to ATX for the fourth year, and the panel will hold a discussion with the maker, executive producer and host Derek Waters with various special guests. Don’t miss these exciting TV opportunities.

