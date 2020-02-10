Advertisement

File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata | PTI

Kolkata: In its last full pre-election budget, the West Bengal government, led by Mamata Banerjee, announced on Monday a series of populist plans and freebies ahead of the 2021 general election.

Most of the announced schemes pay cash directly or indirectly to the beneficiary’s accounts.

The state government announced a pension system for older people in the SC and ST community, which should cost the treasure 3000 rupees. The system provides a monthly allowance of 1,000 rupees for seniors belonging to the SC and ST community.

That said, the Mamata government has attempted to copy the Aam Aadmi party’s government bill in Delhi by announcing free electricity and free housing for low-income families.

Overall, the heavily indebted government of West Bengal, for which at least 50,000 rupees are in grants and other funds from the central government, has set a budget of 2.56 rupees for the period 2020-21 – at least 7 rupees per ruble cents more than its previous budget ,

Systems for the elderly and unemployed

State Finance Minister Amit Mitra introduced new pension systems for older people in the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). Around 2,500 rupees have been made available for the pension provision for SCs with the title “Bandhu Prakalpa”. People over the age of 60 who are not covered by another pension scheme receive Rs 1,000.

In a similar program for the ST community entitled “Jai Johar Prakalpa”, the government allocated Rs 500 crore.

The government of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has also allocated 500 billion rupees to a social security system aimed at unorganized workers in the construction, transportation, and other sectors. The system is fully funded by the state government, which makes a monthly payment of 55 rupees per beneficiary to cover, among other things, health insurance premiums, compensation for accident benefits and all other free health care benefits.

This system replaces an existing one in which the beneficiaries made a monthly contribution of 25 rupees and the state government paid an additional 30 rupees per month.

Free electricity and housing

The state government has learned lessons from the AAP in Delhi and introduced a “free electricity system” for the economically weaker sections. The “Hasir Alo” system does not charge an electricity tariff for customers whose quarterly consumption is less than 75 units. The government has allocated 200 rupees for the initiative.

In another program aimed at the approximately four Lakh tea garden workers in North Bengal, from whom the Trinamool Congress suffered massively in the general election, the government proposed sheltering workers from around 370 tea gardens as part of the Chaa Sundari program to provide. , The scheme is expected to cost the rupee 500 rupees.

The populist measures have drawn the anger of the opposition.

“The ruling party has lost popular support, and that’s why they have started to distribute money,” said BJP President Dilip Ghosh. “They bribe people for votes.”

Abdul Mannan, a senior congress chairman and opposition leader in the assembly, said the budget was an attempt to “mislead and statistically juggle people.”

