February 12, 2020 4:10 p.m.

Keith Osso

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 4:10 PM

PEORIA, Ariz. – Executive Vice President and General Manager of Baseball Operations at Seattle Mariners Jerry Dipoto announced today from the Mariners Spring Training Camp that the Mariners have signed a right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker to a 2020 major league contract.

To make room on the 40-man Major League squad, Seattle placed a right-hander Austin Adams on the 60-day casualty list.

“We are happy to bring Taijuan back to Seattle,” said Dipoto. “We believe that our opportunity and skills are a great game and we know that if he is healthy, he can be an important starter in the Major League for us.”

walkerThe 27-year-old was originally designed by the Mariners in the 1st round (43rd round) of the 2010 MLB First-Year Player Draft at Yucaipa High School (CA). He appeared in four seasons in the Major League with Seattle (2013-2016) and went with a 4.18 ERA (166 ER, 357.0 IP) with 99 walks and 322 rashes on 22-22. It was traded on November 23, 2016 together with Ketel Marte (inf) in exchange for Jean Segura (inf) to Arizona. Mitch Haniger (from) and Zac Curtis (lhp). With Arizona he appeared in parts of three seasons of the Major League (2017-2019) and set a 9-9 record with 3.47 ERA (66 ER, 171.1 IP) with 66 hikes and 156 strikers.

Walker posted a career best of 3.49 ERA (61 ER, 157.1 IP) with the Diamondbacks in 2017, but has only appeared in 4 games since the start of the 2018 season. After only three starts in his 2018 campaign, he suffered a tear on the right ulnar collateral ligament against Los Angeles-NL on April 14, 2018 and was diagnosed on April 25, 2018 in New York by Dr. David Altchek operates. He made 1 appearance in 2019 and threw 1.0 goalless inning with 1 strikeout in a shortened start on September 29 against San Diego.

AdamsThe 28-year-old is recovering from anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgery on his left knee. He was operated on in Dallas on October 15, 2019 (operated by Dr. Daniel Cooper) after injuring himself in Baltimore on September 15, 2019.

Before his injury, Adams was 2-2 with 3.77 ERA (13 ER, 31.0 IP) with 51 rashes and only 14 hikes in 29 appearances (including 2 starts as a prelude) with Seattle last season. He had an ERA of 3.07 (10 ER, 29.1 IP) in his 27 relief with the Mariners and scored at least 1 goal in 23 of these 27 games. Last season he achieved a relief of 15.03 per 9.0 IP, the third best brand among all reliefs in the American League (min: 100 BF).

Adams started with the Washington Nationals in 2019 and performed 1 time before being assigned for use on April 30. Seattle acquired it from the Nationals on May 4. He was given the option on AAA Tacoma, where he appeared twice before being recalled from Seattle on May 13th.

Adams is 2-2 with an ERA of 3.79 (16 ER, 38.0 IP) in parts of three major league seasons with Washington (2017-2019) and Seattle (2019).

WALKERS PLAY RECORD

YEAR

SOCIETY

W-L

EPOCH

G

GS

CG

SHO

SV

IP

H.

R

HE

MR

HB

BB

SO

WP

BK

2010

AZL Mariners

1-1

1.29

4

0

0

0

0

7.0

2

3

1

0

1

3

9

3

0

2011

Clinton

6-5

2.89

18

18

1

0

0

96.2

69

33

31

4

3

39

113

6

2

2012

Jackson

7-10

4.69

25

25

0

0

0

126.2

124

70

66

12

12

50

118

5

0

2013

Jackson

4-7

2:46

14

14

0

0

0

84.0

58

31

23

6

6

30

96

4

0

Tacoma

5-3

3.61

11

11

0

0

0

57.1

54

25

23

5

2

27

64

2

0

SEATTLE

1-0

3.60

3

3

0

0

0

15.0

11

7

6

0

0

4

12

0

0

2014

High desert

0-0

2.08

1

1

0

0

0

4.1

4

2

1

0

0

1

7

0

0

Jackson

1-0

0.00

1

1

0

0

0

5.0

3

0

0

0

0

1

10

1

0

Tacoma

6-4

4.81

14

14

1

1

0

73.0

68

40

39

13

7

25

74

1

0

SEATTLE

2-3

2.61

8th

5

1

0

0

38.0

31

12

11

2

3

18

34

2

1

2015

SEATTLE

11-8

4:56

29

29

1

0

0

169.2

163

92

86

25

9

40

157

4

1

2016

SEATTLE

8-11

4.22

25

25

1

1

0

134.1

129

75

63

27

8th

37

119

4

1

Tacoma

1-0

3.60

3

3

0

0

0

15.0

12

6

6

1

1

8th

6

1

0

2017

ARIZONA

9-9

3:49

28

28

0

0

0

157.1

148

76

61

17

9

61

146

7

1

2018

ARIZONA

0-0

3:46

3

3

0

0

0

13.0

15

5

5

1

0

5

9

0

0

2019

ARIZONA

0-0

0.00

1

1

0

0

0

1.0

1

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

Minor Lg. Totals

31-30

3.65

91

87

2

1

0

469

394

210

190

41

32

184

497

23

2

ML buzz

31-31

3.95

97

94

3

1

0

528.1

498

267

232

72

29

165

478

17

4

ADAMS ‘PLAY RECORD

YEAR

SOCIETY

W-L

EPOCH

G

GS

CG

SHO

SV

IP

H.

R

HE

MR

HB

BB

SO

WP

BK

2012

Orem

0-1

5.96

24

0

0

0

4

25.2

22

20

17

4

4

15

30

6

0

2013

Burlington

2-1

3.98

27

0

0

0

1

31.2

25

17

14

0

1

17

36

14

0

2014

Inland empire

3-2

3.79

42

0

0

0

1

59.1

27

28

25

3

10

53

80

14

2

2015

Inland empire

2-1

2:45

9

0

0

0

0

14.2

10

5

4

0

2

7

21

3

0

Arkansas

1-1

2.95

27

0

0

0

1

36.2

22

13

12

0

2

31

49

8th

1

salt lake

0-0

9.82

2

0

0

0

0

3.2

1

4

4

0

0

9

1

1

0

2016

Arkansas

0-1

3:05

32

0

0

0

4

41.1

29

14

14

2

3

24

61

4

0

AZL angel

0-0

3:00

2

0

0

0

0

3.0

1

1

1

0

0

0

2

0

0

2017

Syracuse

6-2

2.14

44

0

0

0

5

59.0

44

22

14

2

4

37

91

9

0

WASHINGTON

0-0

3.60

6

0

0

0

0

5.0

4

4

2

0

1

8th

10

1

0

2018

Syracuse

1-4

3.50

41

0

0

0

9

46.1

47

24

18

1

6

20

78

3

3

WASHINGTON

0-0

0.00

2

0

0

0

0

1.0

1

0

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

2019

Fresno

0-1

2.70

8th

0

0

0

1

10.0

7

4

3

0

0

3

20

0

0

WASHINGTON

0-0

9:00

1

0

0

0

0

1.0

0

1

1

0

1

2

2

2

0

Tacoma #

0-0

0.00

2

0

0

0

0

2.1

1

0

0

0

0

0

4

0

0

SEATTLE

2-2

3.77

29

2

0

0

0

31.0

20

13

13

4

0

14

51

2

0

Arkansas#

1-0

0.00

2

0

0

0

0

2.0

0

0

0

0

0

2

5

0

0

Smaller Lg sums

16-14

3:34

265

0

0

0

26

340.0

236

152

126

12

32

218

482

66

6

ML buzz

2-2

3.79

38

2

0

0

0

38.0

25

18

16

4

2

27

63

5

0

Seattle seafarers pr