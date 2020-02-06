Advertisement

Seamus Moynihan has increased the pressure on the GAA to interfere with AFL’s ongoing recruitment of talented young players, claiming the situation is “crazy”.

Big Kerry said he didn’t blame AFL clubs or people like Tadhg Kennelly and Marty Clarke who were involved in the process, but blamed it on the door of the GAA.

The four-time All-Ireland winner has watched players like Kennelly himself, Tommy Walsh, and more recently Mark O’Connor and Stefan Okunbar leave the kingdom for the AFL and claim that their clubs or Kerry GAA should have been compensated financially.

Moynihan coached David Clifford at club level and said the AFL had “made an effort” to lure the fossa phenomenon, but the current Kerry captain ultimately felt “it was always Kerry first, no matter what”.

Moynihan’s words coincide with the comments of his former teammate Tomás Ó Sé, who said in 2018 that recruiting GAA players was “shameful” and “a kick in the hole for clubs that put them through and gave them everything”.

“It’s like coming into an orchard, you can come into the orchard and steal the best apples, and then you’re gone and you don’t have to pay a price for anything,” said Moynihan. “I think the GAA is open, these scouts can come to our best players and offer them a contract.

The local association, the district administration, gets absolutely nothing. It’s a crazy attitude at the moment.

“I can’t understand it all my life. I know it’s an amateur sport, but it’s impossible to get a player out of a club or county without a financial reward going back to the club or county.

You have to set stumbling blocks until these guys come.

“I think the GAA has to be resourceful when it comes to putting together packages for boys in college and not allowing our best players to get on a plane and just shoot. We can’t keep up with some packages, but we can definitely make it easier for students to go to college and reduce the financial burden a bit. “

Even if the AFL clubs agreed to a compensation package for clubs or counties, there is no guarantee that the GAA would sanction such practice based on its amateur status.

“There is no doubt that this is difficult, but as long as we do, we are as open as possible to only allow our players to walk,” said Kerry former defender.

“If you’re a scout from Australia and you’re looking for Tadhg Kennelly from his time or Cathal McShane or all these brilliant boys who can get through to the U17 level, this is an open country.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see the caliber or quality of a player like David Clifford when he was U17. They’re trying to rob these guys, and it’s a loss to any GAA if they do.” Boys go to Australia. “

Moynihan is also not a fan of the new rules of Gaelic football and argues that the advanced players in particular are just doing the game more like the Australian rules and helping the AFL scouts to identify talents.

“We shouldn’t change the rules so these guys can come over, watch our game, and see who they like,” he said.

“We make it easier for these scouts to get over and see,” Oh, that’s a good player, that’s a good kicker, this guy is good at catching the ball in the goal area. “

I think we should try to improve our own game and not adapt it to make it look like another sport.

Aside from the issue of AFL poaching, Moynihan believes the new club-level rules will create chaos.

“No matter how difficult it may be for a senior referee at Croke Park, I just don’t know where we’re going when Brosna plays Cordal in a 3rd Division game in Kerry.

“How do the referees manage when there is no referee and line judge? It will only be a slaughter. “

