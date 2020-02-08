Advertisement

The search by several agencies for a Swedish visitor swept the ocean in Waimea Bay the Saturday.

First responders said that Hanna Wanerskog, 20, was up early on Friday night with two other people when all three were overcome by a wave and swept away. The two people with her came back to the coast, but the woman who described friends as “fearless”, “strong”, “determined” and “brave” is still missing.

Wanerskog was last entered on Friday at 6:30 pm water, a fire officer said.

Spokeswoman Shayne Enright from the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said the first emergency call arrived around 7 p.m. Friday – about an hour and a half after lifeguards finished their service. Lifeguard hours on most Oahu beaches are from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM, Enright said.

Honolulu Mayor, Kirk Caldwell, adopted a measure at the end of last year to extend the working day for Oahu lifeguards from dawn to dusk. However, the new hours are not expected to start until July 1, 2021.

“We would probably not have made this rescue if it had happened during lifeguard hours. They would have seen her and taken her out. This is exactly why we have to extend lifeguard hours, “said Enright.

She encouraged residents and visitors to visit hibeachsafety.com to view lifeguard hours and real-time conditions before visiting local beaches.

Enright said the waves were estimated at about 4 to 6 feet when Wanerskog went into the water on Friday night, but that they got up quite quickly that night and eventually reached heights of 15 to 20 feet.

“Search conditions were very challenging due to the wind and choppy surfing,” said Enright, adding that on Saturday first responders also saved two kayakers who ran into trouble on the Mokulua Islands off Lanikai and another couple drifting off Waimanalo.

Wanerskog was reportedly celebrating a birthday in Waimea Bay with some friends she had met during the first four weeks of a three-month internship with a non-profit named Surfing the Nations.

Logan Jacobs, a member of the organization’s leadership team, said he was told that Wanerskog and some friends were in the shallow end of the water when a rogue wave surprised them.

“The swell was quite large and they were eliminated,” Jacobs said. “No one else was harmed.”

Jacobs has asked the community to pray that Wanerskog is found and for her family in Sweden and her friends at Surfing the Nations.

‘We can only hope and pray. We also want the community to pray, “Jacobs said. “The mood is pretty gloomy. (Surfing the Nations interns) are currently undergoing a lot of trauma and there are mourning advisers present. She has relatives on the other side of the world who also mourn. “

Jacobs said that Wanerskog’s friends in the internship program said she was coming to Hawaii to serve “the youth in danger and the homeless” without expecting anything in return.

They said she was a very caring person who had left her job before she came to Hawaii so that she could spend some time with her parents before traveling abroad.

“She was not interested in impressing people. She was confident about who she was. Hanna is very loved by many in Sweden and because of the internship she was part of.”

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fhonoluluoceansafety%2Fvideos%2F473835963310835%2F&show_text=0&width=476" width="476" height="476" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allowfullscreen="true"></noscript>

