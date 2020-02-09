Advertisement

COURTESY US COAST GUARD An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Barbers Point is looking for the missing 20-year-old Swedish national, Hanna Wänerskog, on Saturday.

The search for a 20-year-old woman from Sweden who hit the ocean in Waimea Bay on Friday evening was resumed this morning at first light.

The US Coast Guard launched its MH-65 Dolphin helicopter at dawn, along with its fast-responding cutter, William Hart, according to a spokeswoman, and are working with the Honolulu fire brigade and police to find Hanna Wanerskog.

According to spokeswoman Shayne Enright, the Honolulu Ocean Safety staff resumed two hours early today, at 7 a.m. She said that surfing is smaller and that the conditions are better today.

Advertisement

The first respondents said Wanerskog was on the Waimea coastline on the North Shore of Oahu with two others early Friday morning when all three were overcome by a wave and hit the ocean. Two have returned to the coast, but not Wanerskog and are still missing.

She was last seen entering water at 6:30 pm. A fire officer said Friday.

According to Enright, the search conditions were very challenging on Saturday due to wind and jerky surfing.

A high wind recommendation has been issued for Oahu and Kauai, effective from 3 p.m. today until 6 p.m. Monday.

Wanerskog had come to Hawaii as a trainee for a non-profit named Surfing the Nations, according to previous reports, and had been in Waimea Bay to celebrate a birthday.

Advertisement