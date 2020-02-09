Advertisement

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) may have succeeded in uniting Mexico’s warring parties of drug traffickers into one criminal realm, the infamous Guadalajara cartel, but he shouldn’t feel too comfortable at the top of the pecking order.

In Season 2 of Narcos: Mexico, this sandy drama that follows the beginnings of modern drug wars in the 1980s, cracks begin to form in the thin alliance Félix that was founded in season 1.

This next series of episodes, says executive producer Eric Newman, “is very much about an empire that is collapsing while Felix desperately tries to hold on and all the princes that serve under him become restless.”

Felix’s fatal error? Order for the murder of undercover DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña). “These guys believed they were really above the law,” Newman explains. “But they overestimated their power when they killed an American DEA agent, which led to an emotional response from the United States.”

Scoot McNairy, who commented and appeared briefly in season 1, joins the cast as Walt Breslin, the DEA agent charged with demanding justice – or revenge – for Camarena’s death. That will put him on a collision course with Felix and his subordinates, as well as the corrupt Mexican government.

According to Newman, the character “brings a bare law enforcement knuckle that we’ve never seen before. It’s time to take the gloves off, and it’s time for a no-bar approach.”

Narcos: Mexico, season 2 premiere, Thursday, February 13, Netflix

