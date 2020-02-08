Advertisement

February 8, 2020 2:43 p.m.

Alyssa Charlston

Posted: Feb 8th 2020 2:43 pm

Updated: February 8, 2020, 2:56 p.m.

The Seattle Dragons fall to the DC Defenders in the opening game of the 2020 XFL season

WASHINGTON D.C. – The first attempt by the XFL, supported by WWE CEO Vince McMahon, failed. The second attempt was started by the Seattle Dragons, who visited the DC Defenders in the capital.

The dragons were led by former Troy quarterback Brandon Silvers, but he didn’t have enough to overcome the defenders’ actual defenses when they forced three Seattle sales for a final between 31 and 19.

Seattle scored the first touchdown of the 2020 XFL season when Silver’s recipient Austin Proehl found for his first of two touchdown scores that day.

The Dragons took a 13-9 lead against the Defenders in the second quarter with a TD from running back Trey Williams. Then DC was able to score a field goal and the mid-term balance was between 13 and 12 in Seattle.

After half-time, too much sales and too much Cardale Jones for DC overwhelmed the quarterback’s Dragons, who fell 0-1 in the Western Conference. Jones ended 16 of 26 passes for 291 yards with two touchdowns and threw no interception.

