Srinagar: A second group of diplomats from New Delhi from over two dozen countries took a two-day tour of Jammu & Kashmir to assess the situation in the crisis areas on site.

According to reports from Delhi, the Russian ambassador to India declined an invitation to join the delegation.

In Srinagar, senior army officers informed the delegation about the security situation in the districts and along the control line.

They learned of Pakistan’s “relentless attempts to press in militants and terrorists and commit ceasefire violations,” a defense spokesman said.

The visiting envoys had previously contacted fruit growers and traders in the Baramulla district and held a series of meetings with representatives of political parties, unions, civil society groups, women entrepreneurs and a select group of media representatives – all handpicked by their hosts.

They were also invited to Shikara trips on Lake Dal.

After an overnight stay in a luxury hotel in Srinagar, the delegation will visit the winter capital of Jammu on Thursday, where it will meet with governor Girish Chandra Murmu, his advisors and government officials, police and security officials, and leaders and representatives of Jammu, various political parties, civil society Groups and business leaders.

opposition criticism

This is the third visit by foreign diplomats and lawmakers to Jammu & Kashmir since August 5 last year, when the former state was stripped of its special status and split into two union areas.

The visits overseen by the Union’s Ministry of Interior were sharply criticized by the opposition, which questioned the wisdom of “wasting money and other state resources by sponsoring such pleasure trips”.

Congress chairman Saifuddin Soz said: “The visitor delegation should be allowed to meet the three detained former prime ministers. I also have some ideas that I can share with you, but I wonder if you can meet me. I’ve been under house arrest for six months. “

He added, “If you take Shikara trips on Lake Dal and allow them to only meet people who have been hand-picked by government agencies, it doesn’t help. Such Tamashas have had negative effects on people’s psyche in the past, especially in the Kashmir Valley. ”

Presence of EU diplomats

This group of diplomats operating in Kashmir includes diplomats from Canada, Austria, Uzbekistan, Uganda, the Slovak Republic, the Netherlands, Namibia, the Kyrgyz Republic, Bulgaria, Germany, Tajikistan, France, Mexico, Denmark, Italy, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Poland and Japan Rwanda.

The presence of diplomats from the Member States of the European Union in this delegation is significant. The EU Parliament recently took steps to present a joint draft resolution on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the situation in Kashmir. A vote on the decision was postponed later.

Mid-January sent envoys from 15 countries, including the United States Ambassador to India, Kenneth I. Juster, and diplomats from Vietnam, South Korea, Brazil, Niger, Nigeria, Morocco, Guyana, Argentina, the Philippines, Norway, the Maldives, and Fiji , Togo, Bangladesh and Japan Peru visited J&K at the invitation of the MEA and said they wanted to see firsthand the government’s efforts to normalize the situation in the Union.

Last October, 27 MPs, mainly from right-wing parties, from 11 European countries visited Srinagar. However, the EU embassy in Delhi immediately declared that they were in their “personal capacity” and not part of a country in India, official delegation.

This visit has also been criticized by Congress, the National Conference (NC), the Democratic People’s Party (PDP), the KPM and other mainstream parties and referred to as a “guided tour” that aimed to tell the world about the reality in J&K to mislead. “The opposition and part of the media particularly criticized the way in which MEPs were brought to Srinagar.

Congress also questioned the wisdom and honesty of the government to invite foreign diplomats to visit J&K when the country’s political leaders, including MPs, are denied access to the former state.

Union Minister of the Interior, G. Kishan Reddy, told Lok Sabha Tuesday that there are no restrictions on the visit of Indian citizens to J&K.

