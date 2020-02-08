Advertisement

February 7, 2020, 6:10 p.m.

Maher Kawash

Posted: Feb 7th 2020, 6:10 pm

Advertisement

SPOKANE, Wash. – In Spokane County, 22,000 children do not know where their next meal comes from.

In Washington and Idaho, Second Harvest is trying to reduce this number and feed more than 55,000 people a week.

Here your Bite2Go kits make the difference.

Almost 6,000 students in Washington and Idaho rely on this kit to keep their bellies full.

The Oldham girls are an example of this. Her home was lost in a fire, which made it difficult for her mother Barbara to make ends meet.

“Even after three jobs, we still need additional resources. I’m very happy that they are there for the community and for us,” said Barbara Oldham.

The Bite2Go kits contained an abundance of food and snacks for the kids that they receive every Friday at the end of the school day. This keeps students across the state healthy food for the weekend before going back to school on Monday.

Barbara’s daughters could even see where the food came from when they volunteered with other elementary school students from Garfield on Friday morning. The children prepared the food as any volunteer would do while bagging carrots and onions for families in need.

“I think it’s great that they can get involved in the communities. When they come out, they can really see where the food comes from to help the food banks,” said Oldham.

Second Harvest prides itself on offering healthy foods that give those in need a chance to eat clean.

“I am a vegan and I believe in healthy whole foods and organic. The fact that we have food banks that offer so many fresh products is really great,” said Oldham.

Second Harvest offers several different programs for families in need as they offer over 2.5 million pounds of food to the northwest of the country each month.

“We don’t just want to feed people. We want to feed them really well and move that needle to better health in our community,” said Julie Humphreys, communications director at Second Harvest.

Second Harvest is growing so fast that they are building a new facility right next to their volunteer center on Front Ave in Spokane. This facility will be another place where these Bite2Go kits can be made.

The hope is that volunteers will work there this summer.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MUST NOT BE PUBLISHED, TRANSFERRED, RETRIEVED OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Advertisement