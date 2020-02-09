Advertisement

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA –

Canada’s foreign minister says a second plane has left for Asia to take a second load of Canadians from the Chinese city locked up after a viral outbreak.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne made the announcement on Sunday in Ethiopia, where he is traveling with Justin Trudeau on the Africa tour of the prime minister.

He said the passenger list is still being compiled, but he expects the charter flight to be about full when it leaves Wuhan.

“The plane would leave on February 10 and bring back the last group of Canadians who want to be repatriated on April 11,” said Champagne.

A first planeloade of Canadians arrived on Friday at a military base in Ontario, with 176 people from a city that has been in quarantine for weeks, while the Chinese authorities are trying to control the spread of a new corona virus. A second group brought to Canada on an American flight brought the total to 215.

These evacuees are kept for 14 days at CFB Trenton to ensure that they do not fall ill and spread the germs throughout the country.

Most cases of the new coronavirus are mild, but it is a respiratory disease that can be fatal in some people.

The government also oversees the well-being of 285 Canadians quarantined on two cruise ships off the coast of Japan and Hong Kong.

There are seven Canadians with confirmed cases of the corona virus that they have contracted aboard one of the ships docked in the port city of Yokohama, just outside of Tokyo. These patients were taken to Japanese hospitals for treatment and monitoring.

Champagne said he had spoken with the head of the cruise line earlier in the day.

“I wanted to make sure we are all connected,” he said. “I wanted to make sure we are all there for the families, for the people who are there.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 9, 2020.

