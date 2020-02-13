Tourists on a beach in Goa (Representative Image) | Commons

Panaji: Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which prohibits the unlawful gathering of people, was imposed in the North Goa district after intelligence was released about a possible terrorist threat along the west coast.

In a statement released on Monday, North Goa District Magistrate, R Menaka, said the CrPC section 144 order will be in force for 60 days from February 11 to April 10, unless it is withdrawn earlier ,

The communication said section 144 was imposed in light of the current situation in the country and intelligence submissions regarding possible terrorist threats along the west coast of India and the possibility of anti-social elements who commit crimes in Goa or elsewhere.

“It is absolutely essential to take swift measures to prevent the risk to human life and to thwart and prevent any kind of terrorist activity that can affect state security and disrupt public order and calm,” said Menaka ,

The district judge has ordered that owners of houses, buildings, hotels, accommodations, private guest houses, and paid accommodations for religious entities strictly review the history of all individuals before renting or renting their premises.

