LOS ANGELES – Six-time Pro Bowl security Eric Weddle says he’s done with his 13-year NFL career.

Weddle apparently announced its long-awaited retirement announcement on Twitter on Thursday, although strict security precautions with the famous big beard didn’t use the specific word.

‘I love you all. We had a great run! ‘Weddle tweeted about his three NFL teams and added the hashtag #BEARDOUT.

Weddle played nine seasons for the San Diego Chargers and three more for the Baltimore Ravens before spending the last season at the Los Angeles Rams. The LA native started all 16 games for the Rams but said in December that he hadn’t expected to return in the second season of his contract with the club.

The 35-year-old Weddle became one of the toughest and longest-lasting NFL security measures after San Diego pulled him out of Utah in the second round in 2007. He became a starter for the Bolts in 2008, and he only missed six games over the next 12 seasons, with regular season 29 and playoffs interrupted for another season.

Weddle was a Pro Bowl selection for the Chargers in 2011, 2013 and 2014. He joined Baltimore in 2016 and earned three direct Pro Bowl selections. However, the Ravens released him in March last year.

Weddle delivered good results for the Rams, who missed the playoffs despite 9-7.

After their season finale, Weddle said he hadn’t expected to return to the Rams because he didn’t want to be a backup, and he believes Los Angeles is betting on John Johnson and Taylor Rapp as start security for the next season.

Johnson and Weddle were the Rams’ first safeguards earlier this year, but Johnson lost in just six games with a shoulder injury for the season, and Rapp did well after joining as a rookie.

“This is the standard,” Johnson wrote on Twitter in response to Weddle’s announcement. “I wish things had gone different this season, but I appreciate what you did for me and the Rams. Enjoy retirement, Turkey. ‘

Weddle’s decision to retire benefits the Rams. Security would have cost $ 4.75 million this year against its ceiling.

