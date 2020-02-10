Advertisement

Jamie Bacon in an undated photo.

Since Saturday, more than 500 people have turned to the Vancouver Law Courts to be considered as potential jury members for the upcoming lawsuit against Jamie Bacon.

Bacon is accused of advising someone about murder in connection with a 2008 mission shootout. His trial is scheduled to begin on March 3 and will last three months.

Potential jurors arrived on Saturday morning and spent the day dividing into smaller groups or “pods”.

On Monday, they were individually called to courtroom 20 to be interviewed by B.C. Supreme Court Justice Catherine Wedge.

Some were excused after explaining why being on a jury would be challenging due to other commitments in their lives.

The selection of the jury should take up to six days.

