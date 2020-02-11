Advertisement

Selena Gomez’s new album Rare is a hit in the charts. What is not so rare is that the singer changes her hairstyle. Recently the “Lose You To Love Me” artist has had everything from caramel ombre locks to a wispy bangs. Now the new curly shag from Selena Gomez marks a new look where fans have to look for their curly wands.

Gomez unveiled the new 70s-inspired cut in a series of Instagram photos placed on her feed. The new style has rugged layers that seem to have been removed a few centimeters from its existing length. The new wispy cut adds more texture to the large bulky curls that now orbit the singer’s face. Her curtain fringe that she debuted in December is still part of the look, but they have the same mussed texture to mix with the shag. Like the pony, Gomez has also retained the caramel highlights she has had in recent weeks, making the look a mix of vintage disco vibes and modern colors.

However, Gomez is not the first to test this throwback head or curls. The style is reminiscent of a look that Jennifer Lopez wore in November. Hair stylist Chris Appleton gave the Superbowl performer a similar head of natural curls that resulted in a string of fire emojis and praise hands on his Instagram account.

The vintage styles of both Gomez and Lopez can center around curls and texture, but the women are not alone in embracing old school styles. In fact, there appears to be a new trend in visiting classic cuts again.

In addition to the two singers, the vertical window style of Miley Cyrus also marks a return to long-lost appearance. Shortly after the new year, the “Slide Away” artist cut her hair into what she and hairstylist Sally Hershberger called the “modern mullet.” Although the style does not include the curls of Gomez’s shag, both certainly look back.

While more old school dos could make their comebacks, Gomez’s curly shag marks a welcome return to the style of the 70s.

