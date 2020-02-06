Advertisement

The US Senate has officially voted to acquit the president Donald Trump of the articles of accusation against him Wednesday, bringing the month-long accusation saga to a not surprising end. The president was acquitted with 52-48 votes, with the exception of Senator Mitt Romney, fell largely along party lines. And after Republican senators stood in line to acquit the president – even after he had admitted in several cases that his behavior with regard to Ukraine was wrong – Democratic senator Sherrod Brown offered a simple explanation for the behavior of his colleagues: fear.

In a New York Times opinion published shortly after the acquittal, Brown said that GOP senators do not privately excuse the president’s behavior and behind closed doors acknowledge that Trump’s quid pro quo with Ukraine was “reckless and unsuitable.” “In private, many of my colleagues agree that the president is reckless and unsuitable. They admit his lies. And they acknowledge that what he did was wrong, “writes Brown. “They know that this president has done things that Richard Nixon has never done. And they know that there will probably be more damning evidence. Several Republican senators had somewhat suggested in the public statements that the misconduct of the president was acknowledged while they still argued for his acquittal, of senator. Lamar Alexander to say that Senate witnesses were not required to prove something that was “already proven” to Sen. Susan Collins claim that Trump “has learned from this matter” and “will be much more careful in the future.” (When Fox News asked him about that statement after the president made it clear that he didn’t believe he should learn anything from it, Collins admitted that she “might not be right”, and said her vision ” more ambitious on my part was’.)

These arguments, Brown writes, were “painful to see,” while Republican senators perform “mental gymnastics” to speak for a president whose behavior they do not support. But although Republicans may not approve of Trump’s behavior, Brown explains that their fear of the president and his stranglehold over the Republican base – and their re-election campaigns – is much greater than their desire for justice:

Fear of the representatives who stay at all costs and senators

is the motivator. They are afraid that Mr. Trump them one

nickname such as “Low Energy Jeb” and “Lyin” Ted, or that he would tweet

about their infidelity. Or – worst of all – that he would come to them

able to campaign against them in the Republican primary. They worry:

“Will Fox hosts attack me?”

“Will the mouthpieces go after me on talk radio?”

“Will the Twitter trolls turn their followers against me?”

When asked what they will do if the president’s behavior only gets worse after the acquittal, Brown writes, “Republican reactions are shrugging and sheepish.” ‘We all want to think that we always stand up for good and fight wrong. . But history doesn’t look friendly to politicians who can’t fathom a fate worse than losing an upcoming election, “writes the senator in Ohio. “They may claim loyalty to their cause – those tax cuts – but often it is a simple attachment to power that imprisons them.”

Republicans indeed wanted to focus on how Trump’s acquittal would provide them with a political advantage in the immediate aftermath of the Senate vote, rather than the content of the indictments they voted against. Leader in the majority of the senate Mitch McConnell refused to answer questions about whether he approved of Trump’s behavior in Ukraine when he spoke to reporters after the vote and said he only wanted to talk about the “political impact of this.” “I can tell you this now, this is a political loser for (Democrats),” McConnell said. “They initiated it, they thought this was a great idea and at least for the short term a colossal political mistake.” Trump also emphasized the argument that his acquittal made for his eligibility in his immediate response to the Senate vote, tweeting (again) a video suggesting that he is eligible for re-election until 2048. (The president later followed a video claiming that Romney is a “Democrat Secret Asset”).

.

