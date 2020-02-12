Advertisement

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet announced Tuesday evening that he will be leaving the democratic race for the president. He made the announcement to his supporters Tuesday night.

“I will do absolutely everything I can as a person to ensure that Donald Trump is a one-term president,” said Bennet, pledging to support the Democratic candidate.

Bennet was one of the Democratic presidential candidates stuck in Washington during the impeachment process against the Senate. But he had already fought in the polls.

At the end of last year, he gave up all other government operations to focus on New Hampshire and announced that he would house 50 town halls in the last 10 weeks before the New Hampshire Primary. Together with supporter and democratic strategist James Carville, the Colorado Senator achieved this goal last weekend.

Although he ended his presidential campaign, Bennet urged his followers to look “optimistically tonight” into the future.

“It’s in our hands. It’s in our hands,” he said.

Bennet’s announcement came just moments after businessman Andrew Yang announced that he was going to drop out of the race.

According to the CBS News Decision Desk, the main race in New Hampshire leads Sanders, with Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar fighting for second place.

This is an evolving story and is being updated.

