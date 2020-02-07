Advertisement

SALT LAKE CITY >> US Senator Mitt Romney was back in Utah on Thursday to explain President Donald Trump in the midst of some angry GOP lawmakers to censor Romney or create a way to recall the senator.

Romney did not speak publicly in the state and his meetings with legislative leaders were held behind closed doors.

Many legislators disagreed with his decision about Trump and were worried about the consequences for the state. Yet some said that his quick trip back to Utah from Washington to vote his conscience helped ease their frustration with the politician who has the status of celebrity in Utah.

“It was a very frank conversation, and people shared their opinions alternately,” said Republican speaker Brad Wilson.

Utah is deeply conservative, but many voters remain wary of Trump’s behavior and his remarks about women, immigrants and other issues.

Trump won the state in 2016 and his switch to the contraction of two vast national monuments in the southern part of the state the following year earned him lasting appreciation from many state leaders.

It is unclear whether the legislature dominated by GOP will implement censorship or recall proposals. But Wilson said there would be a separate resolution to send Trump a message of appreciation for “the great work his administration has done.”

Republican Rep. Phil Lyman wants to censor Romney, but nevertheless said he appreciates that the senator voted for his conscience.

Lyman’s censorship resolution says, “We are unhappy that you have taken this position with the President, we think it is nationally disruptive, we think it is damaging Utah, and we have some damage control as a result.”

Asked about possible consequences for Utah about Romney’s voice, Lyman said, “relationships are important.”

A separate proposal would create a path to vote in the recall of an American senator, and although it is not specifically targeted at Romney, interest was aroused this week.

Similar laws passed in other states did not go well in the courts, and there is a good chance that a Utah measure would be declared unconstitutional, Republican state Senator Evan Vickers said.

Some GOP legislators in Utah seemed ready to move on with the dust and go back to making state laws.

“For example, I would not want to be judged, censored, for one vote I had when he made 80 percent of his votes to support the president,” said Republican Senator Don Ipson. “Not everyone would say that his vote is wrong.”

