Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) Proposed a constitutional amendment that would make it difficult for the House of Representatives to indict an official after voting for President Donald Trump’s acquittal the day before.

Samuel Corum / Getty

Opposition party senators proposed laws to change impeachment regulations while exposing guerrilla policies during the recent impeachment process against President Donald Trump.

Trump was acquitted in the Senate on Wednesday in a largely partisan vote, with Senator Mitt Romney being the only Republican to vote for the President’s deposition. A number of Democrats considered the trial unfair after GOP senators voted to block witnesses in the trial. Before the trial, the Republicans had complained about the House’s actions and insisted that an unfair partisan policy led to Trump’s impeachment on December 18.

Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) Introduced a constitutional amendment on Thursday to raise the threshold required to free an official from a simple majority to a majority of 60 percent. Scott suggested the change was necessary because Democrats had carried out a “partisan charade” and accused Trump.

“The guerrilla charade that Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats have conducted over the past few months as part of this impeachment process shows that our founding fathers’ fears have been recognized,” Scott said in a statement. “They warned that charges against partisan actors could be used as a partisan tool.”

“The Democrats used the impeachment process as an instrument to hurt President Trump regardless of the outcome of the Senate process,” continued Scott. “It is a dangerous precedent and the process has to change.”

The likelihood that a constitutional change will be successful is slim. A two-thirds majority and ratification by at least 38 states is required in both chambers of Congress. The last change that was successfully ratified was the 27th change, which addresses Congress’ salary rules. It became part of the constitution in 1992, over 200 years after its inception.

Shortly before the Trump process ended on Wednesday, Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) Announced that he would shortly be introducing laws to change the Senate’s rules in future impeachment proceedings. A change in the rules of the Senate would not require a change in the constitution.

The proposed change would require the convocation of witnesses and the introduction of evidence in impeachment proceedings. The impeachment proceedings against Trump were the first in history that witnesses were not admitted. This was one of the reasons why many Democrats accused the Republicans of partisan “cover-up”.

“A trial without witnesses and documents is not a fair and complete process – it is a cover-up,” Merkley said in a press release. “Whether information from relevant witnesses and documents should be considered in the course of a trial should never be a partisan question.”

“Therefore, after completing this process, I will introduce laws that give both sides the right to call relevant witnesses and to provide relevant evidence in future impeachment proceedings,” he added.

