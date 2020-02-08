Advertisement

The Badgley Mischka collection will be modeled at Spring Studios during NYFW Fall / Winter 2020 on February 8, 2020 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes / Invision / AP)

Associated press

Alec Baldwin, from left, Carmen Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the Badgley Mischka fashion show at Spring Studios during NYFW Fall / Winter 2020 on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes / Invision / AP)

The Badgley Mischka collection will be modeled at Spring Studios during NYFW Fall / Winter 2020 on February 8, 2020 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes / Invision / AP)

The Badgley Mischka collection will be modeled at Spring Studios during NYFW Fall / Winter 2020 on February 8, 2020 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes / Invision / AP)

NEW YORK – Oversized bows, exaggerated puff sleeves and luxurious jewel tones. At Badgley Mischka’s show on Saturday, everything sparkled with sequins that opened up the glamor of “Downtown Abbey” with the Bohemian era of Beatles Abbey Road.

In an interview behind the scenes, Mark Badgley said that the label is designed for women who are still taking the time to treat themselves to something special and want to buy a nice piece of clothing. “

“She can wear them over and over again or leave them to her daughters,” he said.

The mother-daughter duo Hilaria Baldwin sat in the front row next to husband Alec Baldwin. On his lap he held her little daughter Carmen, who was wearing a black headband. The family, exhausted from a flight with red eyes, was happy to cheer on the fashion duo.

“These two men are such titans of the fashion world and it really is – we are happy to help them celebrate and what they do,” Alec Baldwin told The Associated Press.

Rapper Jeezy, wearing a burgundy suit and sitting next to his girlfriend and TV host Jeannie Mae, said that he loves to play with fashion and reuse pieces in different ways.

‘The whole experience … just to get the mood, love it. Fashion week is stupid, “he said.

The dresses had minimal silhouettes, but each piece had a special touch, an oversized bell sleeve, a ruffled collar, a giant bow, or a deep beaded neckline.

The widow would surely raise an eyebrow if Lady Mary and Lady Edith came for dinner in a breathtaking dress with a pale gold pearl bodice that plunged to the belly button in a pleated skirt with whimsical feathers and leaf-like applications.

An everyday gray tweed suit skirt with a hint of glitter, exaggerated puff sleeves and a belt at the waist was enchanted. The collection featured eye-catching floral motifs, including a modern dress with a low neckline and asymmetrical skirt.

Everything shimmered, from everyday coats to strapless evening dresses to a breathtaking pant suit that was effortlessly tied at the waist. The models wore a bold ruby ​​lip and were full of accessories, including artfully decorated, almost back headbands that turned into ear cuffs.

Velvet and jewels, including rich emerald green and burgundy, inspired by the painter John Singer Sargent, who was known for his Edwardian luxury.

Even the designer was guided by the collection. Badgley decorated his broken arm with a black sequin noose.

James Mischka noted that the collection will be in stores this fall in a crucial election year and what could be a “very difficult time in this country”. The focus was on equipping her with clothes so that she feels strengthened, beautiful and safe. “

“When a plane flies above the clouds instead of the storm, we pull them in for it,” he said.

