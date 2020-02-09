Advertisement

EVERETT, Washington. – Serena Williams lost a single Fed Cup match for the first time in her career and dropped three sets against Anastasija Sevastova on Saturday night when Latvia won the 2-All in the best-of-match against the USA. five game.

Sevastova won 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (4) and avenged Williams a loss in the last encounter of the 2018 US Open semi-final when Sevastova won only three games.

This time Sevastova celebrated at the end and ended the match with a big serve that Williams could not return.

Williams has been 14-0 in the Fed Cup single since her debut in 1999. On Friday evening, she won two draws against Jelena Ostapenko.

“It is obviously difficult to play Serena and she is a great champion,” said Sevastova. “You just try to enjoy it as much as possible and do your best.”

The best of five series between the countries will be decided in double on late Saturday evening. The winner will advance to the Fed Cup Final in Budapest, Hungary in April.

Williams had the chance to win the USA and qualify for the final. Williams collected a 5-2 deficit in the first set, winning four games in a row and scoring three set points with Sevastova. But the Latvian was able to keep his serve thanks to a few mistakes by Williams and two aces.

Williams interrupted Sevastova’s serve four times in the second set, but could not achieve the same success in the last set when both players held the serve in a tie. Williams even pulled at 4-All, but Sevastova won the last three points and the match.

The two best-placed Americans stumbled on Saturday alone. Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin lost in three sets against Ostapenko.

Ostapenko defeated Kenin 6: 3, 2: 6, 6: 2 and gave Latvia their first point against the Americans. Ostapekno had broken Kenin four times in the third set when the former French Open champion overtook the last Grand Slam winner.

The exhaustion from a hurricane in the last seven days since the Melbourne victory has finally caught up with Kenin. She struggled with the strength of Ostapenko before adjusting to dominate the second set, but she couldn’t hold the serve in the last set.

The couple swapped breaks in the first three games of the third game, leaving Ostapenko 2-1 in the lead. It almost gave Kenin back the advantage, but Ostapenko secured two breakpoints to get a 3-1 lead in a swinging forehand volley game.

Ostapenko had a 4-1 lead over Kenin for the third time in the set, but gave the American a game with a double fault.

Again Kenin couldn’t stop. Ostapenko’s forehand winner gave her a 5-2 lead and she ended the match in 1 hour and 58 minutes.

“It is always something special to play for my country and I just did my best today,” said Ostapenko. “I knew until the last point that it was going to be a very difficult game and I tried to play aggressively.”

Kenin opened the event on Friday night with a dominant win over Sevastova. She found the challenge against Ostapenko much more difficult.

The most successful former French Open winner gave Williams everything she could in Friday’s second individual match and lost due to mistakes in both tie breakers. Ostapenko still had many mistakes against Kenin – 49 casual mistakes – but he also had 34 winners and only 13 for Kenin.

