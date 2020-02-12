Serena Williams has made a name for itself in countless arenas; one only has to look at her record-breaking 23 Grand Slam titles, her trips to fashion and venture capitalism and her vocal activism. Balancing these multiple roles has, however, helped Williams to see the importance of one of her most personal roles in life: being a mother.

During New York Fashion Week that showed her jet set-inspired collection for her clothing line S by Serena on Tuesday morning, Williams sat down for an intimate conversation with Anna Wintour, where she talked about how to have mother for her 2-year-old daughter Olympia changed the way she approaches work and life.

“Being a mother is very important, but also being a leader so my daughter can look at me and say,” This is what my mother did. “Williams said.” I strive to do that and I want to get better … It’s really important for me to inspire the next generation, because that’s what the future is. “

Designer Serena Williams poses with models for the S By Serena presentation during New York Fashion Week (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

Williams also stressed the need to acknowledge the challenges and triumphs of working motherhood. When Wintour asked her who her heroes are, she pointed to women juggling parenting with the demands of a job.

“My heroes have changed … after a child my heroes are mothers because women are superheroes,” she said. “To have a baby and then go to work two or three weeks later or work a 9-5 … I am lucky not to have to do that,” she said, noting that her business activities be different from what the majority of other women’s work looks like. Williams was steadfast in repeating support for working mothers in all situations.

“I’m not good at words when I think of women who work day after day and look after their families, when I know how hard it is for me to leave my daughter. I never felt that way until I became a mother. I think that women should be recognized. “

