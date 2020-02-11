Advertisement

Fresh from winning their 15th consecutive game, the Toronto Raptors fly to play the Brooklyn Nets in style thanks to Serge Ibaka.

In a video posted on Tuesday by security guard Terence Davis, Ibaka gets up mid-flight and makes an announcement.

“Guys, we’re going to New York, right?” Says the Raptors center to his teammates.

“You know it’s very cold in New York, so I have something for you. We have scarves, K-Lo,” Ibaka says before passing one of the different scarves to point out guard Kyle Lowry.

Ibaka continues to hand out the scarves to teammates Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Dewan Hernandez and every other Raptor within reach.

The scarves themselves are huge. The scarves are produced by the Canadian company Nobis and have a length of 202 centimeters and a diameter of 80 centimeters – an oversized style that Ibaka itself clearly endorses.

On Wednesday last week, the six-foot-nine-baller looked almost miniature when he entered Scotiabank Arena with a scarf that has since led a life of its own.

Who wore the best?

There is some debate about who started the scarf trend within the Raptors organization, with OG Anunoby claiming to be the founder.

In an episode of “Avec Classe”, a new video series produced by Uninterrupted and Holt Renfrew, the small attackers claimed that Ibaka had stolen his style years ago.

“I really like my scarves, and you copied that,” Anunoby says to a joke of indignant Ibaka.

“I think I’m done here,” Ibaka said before throwing his playing cards on the table.

However, the disagreement seems to be all very nice, while Anunoby and the rest of the Raptors team can be seen smiling and carrying the Ibaka gifts on board the aircraft.

The Raptors play the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday while they want to expand their win streak to 16 consecutive games.

