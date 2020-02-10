Advertisement

Updated 10:45 am

A gloomy crowd of about 50 people gathered Sunday in the parking lot of the Maui Police Department forensic facility in Wailuku for a memorial in honor of Carly “Charli” Scott, the 27-year-old pregnant Maui woman who was last seen alive Feb. 9, 2014.

A small, portable tent decorated with flowers, photos and unicorns (Scott’s favorite mythical animal) was the center of the meeting. Family and friends lined up to sign a petition asking that Scott’s few body parts, still kept as evidence in the case, be sent back to the family for a proper funeral. A hawaiian song was given by Trinette Furtado. She also performed “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes while monarch butterflies were released by crowd members.

According to Kimberlyn Scott, the victim’s mother, the number of signatures of the petition is currently higher than 3,000. She called the petition and the memorial service a high point of community and family support. It is something that should have happened long ago. It means a lot to me and my family. “

>> Photo gallery: service for murder victim Charli Scott on Maui

Those who came were unanimous in their desire to show support for the family and for the return of the few remains of the murder victim.

“I wanted to help. No mother should find herself in this position, “said Andrea Maniago of Wailuku.

Paedra Wais, Carly Scott’s sister, said, “I’m sad, but I’m glad everyone came to show support.”

“Kim is an advocate and warrior for Charli. I hope that today and her and her family can bring some semblance of peace and closure,” said Sarah Freistat Pajimola, associate of Maui councilor Keani Rawlins-Fernadez, who is has long supported the family to restore the remains of the victim.

“Through eternity, people have visited the graves of their loved ones,” said Susan Grubbs of Wailuku Heights. “They deny this mother the most basic human right. Do they want this woman to visit her daughter’s body parts in the parking lot of the mortuary? That is horrible. “

After the public ceremony, the family had to look for the first time at the remains of the victim and perform a cleansing and blessing ceremony.

Steven Capobianco, Scott’s former boyfriend, was sentenced to life imprisonment in March 2017 for murdering Scott, who was five months pregnant with their son. His lawyer appealed to the State’s Intermediate Court of Appeal last week because he claimed that there was insufficient evidence for a conviction and that he had prosecutions and misconduct on the part of the jury.

