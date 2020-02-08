Advertisement

They were once called the “Fab Four” or the “Core Four”, but Prince Harry and Meghan, the decision of the Duchess of Sussex to renounce royal life, has left an empty Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge to fill.

However, the couple who would join them as the new “Fab Four” certainly raised some eyebrows. Read on to find out who that is and why the choice can backfire.

(L-R) Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Prince William | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool / Getty Images

Meghan and Harry are done with royal duties

We know that in the future we will not see the Cambridges and Sussexes go to royal engagements after Harry and Meghan announced on January 8, 2020 that they are “retiring as senior royals.”

A few days after their social media post and a royal summit in Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth II released a statement that she supported the decision of the prince and former actress to forge new paths in their lives.

However, there is still work to do on behalf of the crown and to ensure that everything runs smoothly, William and Kate need help in performing all the duties that Harry and Meghan had.

Now a few more will probably join in and help share the load.

The couple who could join forces with William and Kate

The higher royals that may be the new “Core Four” are Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The two future kings and their wives do not attend many royal engagements together, but that is changing and could be considered to make the public easier in the new “Core Four”.

The Express noted that the foursome already have a joint assignment on tap before February 11 when they visit the Stanford Hall Defense Medical Rehabilitation Center in Loughborough.

According to the Clarence House website, “The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will visit the Defense Medical Rehabilitation Center Stanford Hall and meet patients and staff. Stanford on Soar, Loughborough LE12 5QW. “

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles | Paul Ellis – WPA Pool / Getty Images

That choice may not be a popular move

Part of the reason that William, Kate, Meghan and Harry have been nicknamed ‘Fab Four’ is because of the popularity they all had and made the audience so enthusiastic about the direction the young group wanted to take with their initiatives.

Charles and Camilla are nowhere near that popularity, especially not among the younger generation of Sussex and Cambridge fans. Meanwhile, others look at Camilla and still can’t forgive and forget, even all those years after the death of Princess Diana. That is why it will be interesting to see if another couple such as Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex appear in the future and begin to take on more royal duties with William and Kate.

Stay tuned.

