Advertisement

Latvia’s 41st ranked Anastasija Sevastova handed Serena Williams a shocked first loss to the Fed Cup on Saturday to match the US 2-2 qualifying match in Seattle.

Sevastova won 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-6 (7/4) to end Williams’s perfect Fed Cup record in 14 games.

The draw is decided by the doubles late Saturday night with the winners qualifying for the Fed Cup Finals in Budapest from April 14-19.

Advertisement

“We were playing in the US, so the audience was going to be clear for Serena. I was just trying to do my best,” Sevastova said of her victory in the Angel of the Wings arena.

Jelena Ostapenko on his way to a three-set victory over Sofia Kenin who kept Latvia alive in their Fed Cup qualifier against the United States in Everett, Washington Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Abbie Parr

Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, bounced back from losing the first set by traversing the second set in 33 minutes, but she was played out on the big points for a second tiebreaker in the decision maker.

Sevastova used her powerful serve to deliver aces at key moments, and a precise forehand kept Williams moving while the American ran out in the final moments of the 2-hour and 25-minute marathon.

Williams looked tired in her first Fed Cup singles match in four years. She played double with sister Venus during her last tournament screening in 2018.

Williams’ loss to Sevastova comes just weeks after she was shocked in the Australian Open final 32 by China’s world number 27 Wang Qiang.

Shock defeat: Serena Williams reacts when she first loses in Fed Cup singles action on Latvia world number 41 Anastasija Sevastova Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Abbie Parr

Previously, former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko had kept Latvia alive with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 win over new Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in just under two hours.

The Americans entered the second day with a 2-0 lead after Kenin beat Sevastova on Friday and Williams Ostapenko defeated the American Great’s Fed Cup singles record to 14-0.

“To be honest, it is very special to play for my country and I just tried to do my best,” said Ostapenko, who raced to a 3-0 lead against Kenin and broke her again in the eighth game en route to winning the first set.

“I fought to the last point,” she said. “I knew it was going to be a very tough game and the most important thing for me was to play aggressively.”

This approach may have contributed to its 49 unforced errors. Kenin made the most of them in the second set, by warding off a breaking point in the first game and then withdrawing to take a 4-0 lead on the way to forcing a third set.

In a third set with six break breaks, Ostapenko held up 3-1 and finally held the seal at her second match point in the final match.

. (TagsToTranslate) Sevastova

Advertisement