Seven players from the Tennessee Titans made the Pro Football Focus list of the 101 best players in the NFL from the 2019 season.

The Tennessee Titans saw several players step up their game in 2019, which led to a season in which the team made the playoffs at 9-7 and was on its way to the AFC Championship Game.

Pro Football Focus put together a list of the 101 best players in the NFL from the 2019 season, and seven Titans made the cut.

PFF based their rankings only on the performance of these players in the 2019 season, including the play-offs, which means that what has happened in recent years does not matter. PFF also used an “all positions are equal” approach, so no list is dominated by quarterbacks.

This is where each of the seven Titans was on the list.

61. Ryan Tannehill

65. Derrick Henry

78. A.J. Brown

81. Jack Conklin

88. Taylor Lewan

89. Adoree’s Jackson

95. Ben Jones

Although you can be sure that one of these players is higher, the two biggest claims I have are with the rankings of Henry and Brown.

I certainly understand that Carolina Panthers that goes back to Christian McCaffrey (No. 24) is ranked higher than the Alabama product because he had more than 1,000 meters both on the ground and through the air, making him a better all-round back than Henry .

The fact that Henry is so far behind on a comparable one-dimensional back in the Nick Brown of Cleveland Browns (no. 23) is not really logical – and that is especially true when you consider that Chubb stands for McCaffrey.

Brown is not even the highest-ranked rookie receiver, because the Terry McLaurin of Washington Redskins (No. 51) faces 27 places.

Bear in mind that Brown had more than 100 meters more in the air than McLaurin, more touchdowns, and the 20.2 meters per reception of the Ole Miss product was an elite, finishing second in the NFL.

Brown was not only the third highest rated recipient in the entire competition from week 7 onwards, according to PFF he was also the Offensive Rookie of the Year choice.

On the other hand, Jackson received some recognition for the great season that he had in coverage, and seven players in total make this list impressive. You could also argue that Logan Ryan and Kevin Byard should be here, so there should be more.

Anyway, this list shows that the Titans have a lot of talent on the roster as it is, and hopefully Tennessee can retain most of this talent, because three of the players who made the list (Conklin, Henry and Tannehill ) all hit off agency this season.

