Ireland will have to produce the same showing against England in fourteen days as they did against Wales to maintain their hope for a second Six Nations Grand Slam in three years, says Johnny Sexton.

The 34-year-old captain of Ireland takes his side to Twickenham on February 23, where they secured the Grand Slam two years ago.

Sexton, however, says they fall short of England too often and need the level of performance they produced in the 24-14 win over the Grand Slam champions in Wales last year.

The last two meetings between Ireland and the Eddie Jones side have gone the way of England – a 32-20 win in Dublin last February, which is Ireland’s only home defeat in their last 18 Six Nations Tests and a 57-15 walloping in a World Cup warm match last August.

“Yes, we’ll have to be there the way we were today, but it’s away from home and it’s against a team that World Cup finalists were,” said Sexton after the Wales match.

“But they are of the best quality and the last two times we have played England, they have given us a good old blow.

Ireland celebrated a rare win over Twickenham two years ago to seal the Triple Crown and Grand Slam Photo: AFP / Glyn KIRK

“So we have to improve our game from those levels of performance.

“Yes, it is a difficult place to go to Twickenham – we have not had so many victories over the years and it will be no different to enter this game now.”

However, if someone can make a win over England, head coach Andy Farrell says that Sexton can.

“I ask a lot of him and he comes to the table with his own ideas,” Farrell said.

“That’s exactly what we want.”

Farrell also rejected concerns that Sexton will not play until the next World Cup in 2023.

His class, however, shone when he scored all 19 points in his first game after a two-month absence in the win over the Scots.

Ireland full-back Jordan Larmour has a special X factor, says coach Andy Farrell Photo: AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

“We’ll see (if he makes it),” Farrell said.

‘You know what? That far ahead does not really matter, because it is guaranteed that he will improve the people around him.

“Whatever happens in the future will be good for us.”

Farrell, whose son Owen will be England’s captain in Twickenham, said he has claimed two consecutive wins since he replaced Joe Schmidt after the World Cup was satisfactory.

“It’s important, but I suppose at this stage it’s only about learning the lessons and getting better and understanding what we’re trying to achieve,” he said.

“I just told the boys in the dressing room that it is a great place to be, you have two of two and there is still plenty to fix.”

Farrell was particularly pleased with the improvement that full-back Jordan Larmour showed against Wales.

The 22-year-old scored an attempt and also produced some excellent clearing kicks.

Farrell saw similarities between Larmour and the England 2003 World Cup winner Jason Robinson, who, like Ireland’s coach, played in both the league and the league.

“He’s learning all the time, Jordan,” Farrell said.

“I thought his ability to read the game was much better this week, I would like to continue to develop his decision-making regarding back-play, but at the same time make sure that I don’t dampen anything because his X factor is special.

“Jason and Jordan have the same kind of feet, the way Jordan broke those outfits for trying to have similar strength.”

