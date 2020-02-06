Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on screen in Anand L Rais Zero in 2018. The film tells the story of a vertically challenged man who falls in love with a scientist with cerebral palsy. The film starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif with Khan in the lead, but could not cause a stir at the box office.

Since then, the actor’s fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of his next project. There have been several speculations in the past about SRK’s collaboration with Atlee, Rajkumar Hirani, and Raj and DK. Recent reports suggest that Dharma Productions by Karan Johar will work with Bigil director Atlee Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan’s project.

Atlee is reportedly currently working with the Dharma Productions creative writer team to develop the script. Atlee, KJo and SRK want to make sure that the script bears the director’s brand stamp while being attractive to all of India. “

