Shahid Kapoor’s fame skyrocketed after Kabir Singh’s mega success. Although critics and internet users expressed different opinions about the film, the performance of Shahid and co-star Kiara Advani was highly appreciated. Now the actor is flooded with several projects. Apparently he will also make Karan Johar’s next production under Dharma Productions.

Shahid Kapoor will appear as a patriot in the film. The project will have some high-octane action sequences. The film is reportedly an actioner and the actor will go through a rigorous physical preparation for it. Although the actor has not yet given official confirmation, he may nod soon. Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor recently worked together on Shaandaar (2015).

Shahid Kapoor’s next is the Hindi remake of South Super-Hit Jersey. The actor plays the role of a cricket player who wants to resume sport after a break. Shahid will be seen opposite Mrunal Thakur, who was last seen in KJo’s Ghost Stories.