When the news became public, Shannen Doherty posted an illustration on Snoopy’s Instagram that sat next to Charlie Brown. The image was: “We only live once, Snoopy,” to which the beloved puppy replied, “Wrong! We die only once. We live every day.”

Doherty’s 90210, Beverly Hills co-star Tori Spelling, responded to that post: “Lots of love, support and send animal vibes to make you smile xoxo.” Brandon Scannell, who plays the old character of Doherty, Heather Duke, in the Heathers TV reboot, wrote: “Adore you [Shannen]. I just saw the announcement of the show today …”

Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar posted a photo with Doherty on Instagram and wrote in the caption: “Life is tough … but you are harder.” Stars such as Kelly Ripa, Bethenny Frankel and Selma Blair all responded to Gellar’s post. Alyssa Milano, who appeared on Charmed with Doherty, shared a photo of the actress and wrote: “I hold you tight in my heart …”

During her Nightline interview, Doherty said, “I want to impress and want to be remembered for something bigger than just me.” Although she still has time to do that, it is clear that her openness, courage and strength in the face of this fight against cancer already have a huge impact on countless others. Together with all fans on social media we send her so much love.

