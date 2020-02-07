Advertisement

Shannen Doherty claims State Farm is involved in a smear campaign against her, and exhibit A is a cheap shot she took because of her tobacco use … which she calls far over the line.

The former “90210” star submitted new legal documents obtained from the TMZ, which alleged that State Farm had compromised their privacy and made false claims about their smoking habits. As a result, she wants a judge to punish the insurance giant with crippling sanctions.

Shannen says State Farm got it all wrong when she said she smoked cigarettes by March 2019 their original Breast cancer diagnosis.

Of course it is fresh Stage 4 cancer The diagnosis is at the heart of their legal beef at State Farm. They haggle over their repair costs after the devastating wildfires in California.

In the filing, Shannen says it’s absolutely ridiculous that State Farm is trying to smear its image by increasing its tobacco use in the lawsuit.

Shannen was also upset that her insurer had included her medical records and address in other legal documents – two things she worked hard to protect from the public.

