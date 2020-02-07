Advertisement

A man from Georgia saw how a little kindness can do a lot when his simple gesture gets a big reward – from Shaquille O’Neal.

On January 29, Martin went to Best Buy to buy a new laptop, and he happened to see Shaq there. Just three days earlier, good friend and former NBA star teammate Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The world mourned for Kobe, his daughter Gianna and the seven other people on board the helicopter. For people like Shaq, who knew Kobe personally, the grief naturally went much deeper.

Martin also knew that O’Neal had suffered another personal loss recently. When he saw him in the shop, he expressed his sympathy.

When Patrick Martin saw Shaqille O’Neal in Best Buy, he expressed condolences for the loss of Kobe Bryant and Shaq’s sister Ayesha Harrison-Jex.

“We expressed our condolences to his sister and Kobe,” Martin wrote in a Facebook post about his encounter with Shaq, whose sister Ayesha Harrison-Jex died of cancer in October.

Martin’s friendliness must have had an impact on Shaq, because he didn’t let Martin go after the brief interaction.

“We went away, then Shaq comes to us and says, ‘I like all of you, so get the nicest in here and I’ll pay for it,” wrote Martin. The all-star finally paid Martin’s brand new laptop and posed with him for a photo.

Martin’s post on the friendly gesture quickly went viral and received a whopping 23,000 shares – and it was counted.

A day earlier, Shaq had learned how difficult it was to deal with the loss of his friend and sister.

“I haven’t felt such pain in a while … it definitely changes me.” @ SHAQ about the loss of his brother, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/dM5i0DDgGK

– NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 29, 2020

“Well, as you know, the past few months have been really tough. I lost my little sister. I didn’t sleep. I didn’t do the normal things that I normally do,” he said during a pregame special at TNT , “I work, we laugh, we joke and we joke. When I come home and look at reality and see that it’s gone, it just hurts … and then I got the call,” he said, when he heard the shocking news from Kobe, Bryant’s death.

“And then we found out that it was confirmed. I haven’t felt such severe pain in a while. (I’m) 47 years old. I lost two grandmothers. I lost a coffin, lost my sister and now I lost a little brother, “said Shaq, referring to Kobe.

He also shared that Kobe had texted his son Shareef shortly before the helicopter crashed.

Shaq’s sadness was evident in his tearful speech and in the things he posted about Kobe on social media. “Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. We shared that most. We love our families,” he wrote in one of his many Instagram posts honoring his friend.

It made a difference that in one of the most emotionally difficult times of his life, a stranger offered a thoughtful word to acknowledge his grief. Martin was impressed with Shaq’s free laptop – but Shaq was probably more impressed with Martin’s kindness.

