Shaquille O’Neal has made a video to help sell his home in LA – but what it shows is that the NBA star honored 3 rappers with VERY cool art.

Of course Shaq is a big rap nerd – he not only dropped albums, but LOVES the genre and has a special affinity for guys like Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac,

When he released a brand new video tour of the Bell Canyon mansion, he launched it for $ 2.5 million … we noticed the art on the walls.

He has two biggie pieces along with a portrait of Pac and a more recent picture of Nipsey Hussle – Three great rappers all away, but do not forget.

If you are interested in the actual property, yes – it is pretty sick!

5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 5,217 square feet with a kitchen, wet bar, media room, medical pool, wine cabinet … and everything is within walking distance of the community center’s gym and tennis courts.

I guess art doesn’t come with the house … but on the other hand, everything is negotiable, right?

