Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik mocked the BJP on Tuesday, saying the massive mandate to the AAP in the Delhi polls was due to people there accepting the appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders, ” not to vote for nationals “.

By counting the votes, the party led by Arvind Kejriwal has already achieved a majority in the 70-member assembly in Delhi and is well on the way to winning more than 60 seats.

Malik said to reporters in Mumbai: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders appealed to the people of Delhi not to vote for citizens, so people there voted for the AAP.” “It seems that people are fed up with the BJP Politics of hatred and pressure tactics. The BJP ensured that there were legal cases against several AAP leaders and MLAs. Several investigations have been conducted to demoralize AAP workers, but nothing has worked in favor of the BJP, ”he added.

He said the NCP had tried to forge an alliance with the AAP in Delhi, and Congress should think about it in a similar way to avoid voting in the future. PTI ND BNM BNM

