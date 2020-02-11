Advertisement

MILAN – The regional airline Air Italy announced on Tuesday that it will shut down and liquidate operations after shareholders decided against further investments to maintain operations.

The move came after the relaunch of the airline, formerly called Meridiana, two years ago with a 51% stake controlled by Alisarda, Sardinia’s Aga Khan holding company, and 49% by Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways said in a statement that it would have been ready to continue supporting the airline, “but this would only have been possible with the commitment of all shareholders.”

Italian Transport Minister Paola De Micheli said: “The decision to liquidate a company of this size without first informing the government and without seriously considering other alternatives is unacceptable.”

Unions estimate the number of jobs at the airline at 1,200. The company operated on around 30 domestic, European and transatlantic routes.

Air Italy said in a statement that all Air Italy flights would be operated by other airlines by February 25, as previously scheduled, while passengers flying after that date would be rebooked or reimbursed to other airlines.

