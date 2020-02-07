Advertisement

Stocks start off weakly on Wall Street despite a strong employment report. Thanks to the rallies of the past few days, the market is still making the best weekly profit since last June. Uber jumped into early trading after the hail company announced it would reach profitability earlier than expected. The S&P 500 index fell 13 points, or 0.4%, to 3,332. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 186 points or 0.3% to 29,194 and the Nasdaq lost 63 points or 0.7% to 9,513. Bond prices are higher. The yield on the 10-year treasury fell to 1.59%.

Global equity markets eased on Friday before the monthly US job report and after France and Germany reported weak factory data.

Investors continued to monitor the impact of the virus outbreak in China on businesses.

The German DAX lost 0.6% to 13,490, while the CAC 40 in Paris fell by 0.4% to 6,016. The British FTSE 100 gave up 0.7% to 7,452. On Wall Street, the futures contracts for the S & P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each declined by around 0.3%.

Germany saw a 2.1% decline in manufacturing orders and a 3.5% decrease in industrial production in December compared to the previous year, while France saw a 2.8% decline in factory production.

Investors are expecting the US employment numbers expected on Friday.

Economists estimate that employers created 161,000 new jobs last month and the unemployment rate, according to data provider FactSet, remained at a 50-year low of 3.5%. This rate of hiring would be weaker than the monthly average of the past two years, but would still be more than sufficient to reduce unemployment over time.

Markets picked up on Thursday after Beijing announced that it would cut tariffs on US goods worth $ 75 billion as part of a ceasefire with Washington. However, the focus in Asia continued to be on the effects of the new virus outbreak.

China’s tariff cut has “boosted” sentiment, although “gains have been tempered by continued concerns about the effects of the coronavirus outbreak,” Mizuho Bank said in a report.

Beijing promises tax cuts and other help to offset the economic damage caused by the virus outbreak that has ruined the world’s second largest economy. The extent of possible losses is unclear.

Standard & Poor’s estimates that it will reduce Chinese growth this year from 5.7% to 5% from the previous forecast. However, it is said that this will largely be made up for in 2021.

On Friday, 31,400 people worldwide were infected with the virus. China confirmed 31,161 cases and 636 deaths on Friday. More than 310 cases have been confirmed outside of mainland China.

Chinese factories and offices reopen after an extended New Year, but companies predict a sharp drop in sales due to the closure of shops, amusement parks, cinemas, and other stores.

Japan’s Fast Retailing announced that it closed 350 stores, or about half of its 750 stores in China, to comply with quarantine regulations, while Toyota Motor Corp. increased production downtime in its Chinese plants by an additional week until February 16. According to Nissan Motor Co., sales of the company and its local partners decreased nearly 12% year over year in January due to the virus outbreak and extended holidays.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.3% to 27,404.27 on Friday, while the Shanghai Composite Index recovered 0.3% to 2,875.96. The Tokyo Nikkei 225 lost 0.2% to 23,827.98.

Kospi in Seoul fell 0.7% to 2,211.95 and Sydney’s S & P-ASX 200 lost 0.4% to 7,022.60. India’s Sensex lost 0.4% to 41,135.82. Shares fell in Taiwan and Thailand, but rose in Malaysia and Indonesia.

On the energy markets, the US crude contract fell 35 cents to $ 50.60 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose by 20 cents on Thursday. Brent crude, which was used at the price of international oils, also fell 35 cents in London to $ 54.58 a barrel. It dropped 35 cents in the previous session.

The dollar fell from Thurdsay’s 109.97 yen to 109.86 yen. The euro fell from $ 1.0979 to $ 1.0962.

