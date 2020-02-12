Advertisement

Hong Kong and China stocks rose on Wednesday as sentiment increased that Beijing will take further steps to alleviate the economic upheaval caused by the deadly corona virus.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.9 percent to 27,823.66. This was the second session in a row that profits were made.

In China, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9 percent to 2,926.90, extending earnings for the seventh consecutive session.

The CSI 300 of large cap stocks on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges rose 0.8 percent to 3,984.43.

“Market sentiment is driven by [China] policy expectations, as President Xi’s news has shown that responses to the corona virus have already harmed the economy,” said Kenny Wen, wealth management strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai.

“Second, hopes for virus containment are another important positive factor,” said Wen.

The Japanese restaurant chain Daikiya slows down the IPO in Hong Kong because the outbreak of the corona virus affects the execution of the contract

In a new move, China allowed local governments to sell 848 billion yuan in debt before March, in addition to a previously approved quota of 1 trillion yuan in bonds.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the new quota includes 558 billion yuan in local government debt and 290 billion yuan in “special debt”, which will be used primarily to finance local infrastructure.

The move came in the news that the official death toll from the corona virus rose to 1,115 as China continued to try to bring factories and other jobs back up and check employees for signs of infection.

Ping An Good Doctor, China’s largest healthcare platform, reports an increase in corona virus usage that is less than the expected annual loss

Investors continued to hunt for stocks that could recover.

Alcohol and beer stocks could soon recover as new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus appear to be declining daily, Jefferies said in a new report.

“The spirits and beer sector prices fell 1-17% this year due to the virus panic,” it said. “We expect stock prices in the industry to recover, initially due to a decline in newly confirmed cases, then due to a recovery in sales growth in the following quarters and finally due to a shift in the focus of earnings from 2020 to 2021.”

Could coronavirus blocking for China’s new economy stocks be a big advantage as users and smartphones become BFFs?

He recommended buying quality names such as Kweichow Moutai, which fell 0.1 percent on Wednesday, and China Resources Beer, which was up 1.5 percent in anticipation of a mood recovery soon.

It also likes Tsingtao for its improving fundamentals. Tsingtao rose 0.7 percent to HKD 43.75. Jefferies also saw positive growth in the Jiangsu Yanghe brewery, up 2 percent to HK $ 104.46.

However, Fidelity International’s portfolio managers said they reduce credit risk in sectors related to Chinese production, such as automobiles, raw materials, and chemicals.

“We are cautious that the remaining impact of the outbreak, even if it is under control, could weigh on fixed income risk assets. Instead of buying market slumps, we monitor the situation and take chips off the table if valuations remain high “said the analysts in a new note.

Investors continued to respond quickly to news, making suddenly emerging stars losers and vice versa.

Ping An Good Doctor suffered losses for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, although results after Tuesday’s market closing showed a rush of new users to its health platform during the coronavirus outbreak. The stock fell 5.4 percent to HK $ 72.30.

From February 3 to Monday’s close, the online health stock was on fire as investors searched for stocks that would benefit from China’s unprecedented blockade of more than 50 million people. It rose 20 percent in five sessions.

The decline is due to the rapid rise in stock price and growing confidence in China’s containment efforts, says Alan Li, portfolio manager at Atta Capital.

“Good doctor benefited from the virus outbreak,” said Li. “The stock price is trading at an extremely high premium. When the daily new infections peaked on February 4 and dropped to around 2,000 yesterday, people see the situation as likely under control.”

The shares of gaming, automobile and catering companies also rose in Hong Kong.

Galaxy Entertainment rose 4.4 percent, the largest percentage increase in the 50 shares of Hang Seng.

Solar energy companies saw broad growth: GCL-Poly Energy Holdings rose 10.1 percent to HK $ 0.44 and Jinchuan Group International Resources rose 28.1 percent to HK $ 0.82 due to expectations of higher cobalt prices.

As a further sign of the virus’ impact, Daikiya Group Holdings, a Hong Kong-based Japanese hotpot chain, withdrew market conditions from Friday’s listing. ”

It was the first company to exit an IPO in the city since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic.

Also on the mainland, Apple AirPod supplier Luxshare Precision Industry fell 0.9 percent to 45.10 yuan.

Additional reporting from Yujing Liu

