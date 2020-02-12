Don’t let anyone tell you that the stock market lacks a sense of humor.

The day after the sole sedentary socialist senator won the New Hampshire Democratic primary to become the leader in his party’s nomination, stocks hovered at news highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nine tenths of a percentage point, or 275 points, to a record high of 29551. The S&P 500 rose 0.65 percent, the Nasdaq Composite 0.9 percent, and also set new records.

In the event that the meaning was too unclear, investors have been careful to raise the price of health insurance companies whose business Senator Bernie Sanders has promised as part of his program to expand government health insurance to everyone to ban the ban altogether. United Health shares rose 4.4 percent. Anthem shares rose 5.7 percent, Humana shares 5 percent and Cigna 3.4 percent.

Sanders has also promised to end the use of fossil fuels and criminalize energy company executives for being energy company executives. On Tuesday, the energy sector, which was the weakest performing sector of the S&P 500, became one of the largest winners in the index, up 1 percent.

In other words, investors are convinced that there is little chance that Sanders will actually become president. In addition, the increasing likelihood that he could win the nomination is seen as increasing the chances of President Donald Trump winning the reelection.

“A Sanders-nominated / controversial convention increases the likelihood of a Trump victory, and possibly even a purely republican government that also has a positive impact on stocks,” Raymond James analysts recently wrote to customers, Marketwatch said.

Investors could overdo it. Surely Wall Street doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to predicting the outcome of political competitions. Lori Heinel, deputy global chief investment officer at State Street Global Advisors, recently raised the alarm in an interview with Marketwatch.

“I think investors are pretty confident that [President Donald] Trump will most likely win, and if you look at most of the analysis, they overwhelmingly predict that Trump will defeat one of the likely democratic candidates,” said Heinel. “If this doesn’t happen, or if it looks like the democratic candidates are gaining momentum, or whichever one it might be, the reversal of key policy needs would be quite dramatic.”