Advertisement

COURTESY MAUI FIRE DEPARTMENT

Shark warning signs posted Wednesday after tiger sharks were spotted on a stretch of beach along Maui’s south coast, state officials said.

Shortly after noon, the Department of Land and Natural Resources reported that its conservationists, Maui Ocean Safety, and others have completed surveys on the beaches of Maui that were affected by shark sightings yesterday.

“They have given all clarity and all shark warnings have been removed,” DLNR said in a statement.

Advertisement

Beach visitors on Wednesday were warned to stay out of the ocean between Keawakapu Beach and White Rock Beach in Wailea, Maui, after a standing paddleboarder reported that he saw a 10-foot tiger shark about 300 meters off the coast of the Andaz Wailea Resort that morning. .

Lifeguards then went on jet skis and reported the possible sighting of three sharks at least 10 feet long. They saw at least one shark aggressively following a group of paddleboarders who fend off with their paddles.

No injuries were reported, but officials have photo proof of a shark bite on a paddleboard.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Health has issued an opinion on brown water this morning for the entire island of Maui because of the drainage of rainwater due to heavy rainfall entering coastal waters.

Advertisement