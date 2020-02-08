Advertisement

A giant chunk of ice can come off the Antarctic ice shelf Screengrab from cpoms Video

Bangalore: The icy continent of Antarctica recorded the highest temperature ever on Thursday, February 6, 2020, when mercury rose to 18.3 degrees Celsius at noon. For comparison: The midday temperature in Delhi on Saturday was 21 degrees Celsius and that of Shimla 6 degrees Celsius.

The temperature measurement was originally revealed by a tweet from the Argentine Weather Agency, which has been recording temperatures there since 1961.

# Antártida | Nuevo record of temperature 🌡️

The average temperature of the base is 18.3 ° C. There was a maximum temperature of 17.5 ° C on Thursday, March 24, 2015. It was not updated… pic.twitter.com/rhKsPFytCb

– SMN Argentina (@SMN_Argentina) February 6, 2020

The last heat record for the Antarctic mainland came in 2015 when the temperatures reached 17.5 degrees Celsius on March 24.

Although it’s currently summer at the South Pole, the hottest month is usually January. The average maximum values ​​at the Esperanza base on the coast are well below 5 ° C.

Clare Nullis, spokeswoman for the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in Geneva, told journalists: “18.3 ° C … are not a number that would normally be associated with Antarctica even in summer.” The WMO, an organization of The United Nations said it would set up an expert panel to analyze the temperature measurement recorded at the Argentine Esperanza base on the northern tip of the continent.

The highest temperature in the Antarctic was measured in January 1982 – 19.8 degrees Celsius on Signy Island just off the mainland.

Warming at an alarming rate

The part of Antarctica where the Esperanza Base is located is the fastest to warm up each year. In the past 50 years, the temperatures here have risen by almost 3 degrees Celsius due to the accelerated retreat of the ice.

The fact that a new record was set within five years of the last one is worrying.

Another Argentinian base, Marambio, 100 km from Esperanza, also hit a high in February at 14.1 degrees Celsius. The previous high was recorded on February 24, 2013 at 13.8 degrees Celsius. This region is quite warm and has seen a maximum of 15 degrees Celsius in summer.

The ongoing climate crisis, which sets new records for warming each year, has brought Earth to the abyss of disaster. For example, last January was the warmest for the world, if only marginally.

It is expected that further such record highs will be reached in rapid succession in the future.

research bases

The Esperanza and Marambio coastal bases are two of 13 Argentine research bases in the Antarctic. They remain occupied all year round. Marambio is the larger and more important of the two and is home to the first airstrip in Antarctica.

Marambio Base has 27 buildings on 20,000 square meters. It is able to permanently accommodate 45 residents, a capacity that can extend to 200 if necessary. Esperanza Base is much smaller and has around 55 residents. Argentinian Emilio Palma was born here as the first person in Antarctica.

The base is located on the South American continent and is claimed by Argentina as part of its territory. The claim is not recognized internationally.

Warm winds and retreating glaciers

The weather phenomenon that plays an important role in warming the Antarctic is called the foehn wind (pronounced “fern”) – dry, warm and strong wind that flows down a mountain or a higher elevation.

The land mass of the Antarctic is mountainous and irregular and is suitable for strong winds that blow over slopes. When the wind blows down, air pressure builds up near the ground, which leads to greater warming.

Blow dry winds typically lead to a rapid rise in temperature and the disappearance of the snow cover.

Ice loss also occurs beneath the surface as the gigantic floating chunks of ice come into contact with warmer ocean waters. Satellite surveillance in the past few days has revealed large cracks in glaciers in Antarctica, said Nullis, which can grow rapidly and drastically.

Nullis added that almost “87 percent of the glaciers along the west coast of the Antarctic Peninsula have declined in the past 50 years, with most of them experiencing an accelerated decline in the past 12 years”.

Antarctica is twice the size of Australia and its ice sheet is almost 5 km thick. Antarctica ice is believed to contain over 85 percent of the world’s fresh water.

Consequences of melting ice

Antarctica heats up five times faster than the rest of the world, and this effect can also be seen in the Southern Ocean, which surrounds the Antarctic. Currently, an average of 250 billion tons of ice is melting annually, compared to 40 billion from the 1970s to 1990.

As temperatures rise and the ice melts, the strong influx of fresh water into the ocean around Antarctica changes ocean currents and affects marine ecosystems. This in turn affects marine ecosystems around the world, and ocean currents are changing world weather on a global scale.

The melting of the ice also increases the sea level. If all the ice on the continent melts, the sea level would rise an impressive 60 meters. If emissions continue at the current level, sea level increases of 2 to 8 inches are expected before 2100, threatening coastal cities such as Mumbai, Chennai and New York.

Given that multiple climate change sources have been reached, scientists are still urgently calling for measures to reduce emissions and curb the rise in global temperatures within 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to those during the industrial revolution.

