ONGC official C.N. Rao

New Delhi: Board member of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), C.N. Rao was awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously on Thursday because he had averted a catastrophe after a gas leak in the ONGC processing plant in uranium near Mumbai last year. He lost his life together with three CISF employees.

# ONGC officer C N Rao awarded #ShauryaChakra posthumously for his highest victim while protecting other lives and in the interest of greater national interest to save #ONGC's installation in uranium near Mumbai.

– ONGC (@ONGC_) February 6, 2020

On September 3, 2019, Rao, who was the production manager at the ONGC processing plant in Navi Mumbai in the U.S. state of Uranium, went to inspect a pipeline after the smell of gas.

He managed to close the gas line’s main valve, but an explosion occurred shortly afterwards and the plant caught fire, although Rao and the others tried to find other leaks. Rao and the three CISF jaws died.

Rao holds a degree in mechanical engineering and moved to the state ONGC in 1990. He lived in Kharghar with his wife and two sons.

After the accident, an ONGC official said: “He was brought to the uranium plant about two years ago. Many in ONGC remember him as a very helpful officer, besides being nice to everyone. “

The three deceased CISF employees were Eranna Nayakka, Satish Prasad Kushwaha and M K Paswan.

Shaurya Chakra awarded for bravery and sacrifice

The Shaurya Chakra is a gallantry award given by the Department of Defense to honor bravery, courage, or self-sacrifice. It is given to both civilians and military personnel, including posthumously. After the Param Vir Chakra, Ashoka Chakra, Mahavir Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Vir Chakra, Shaurya Chakra is the sixth highest award in peacetime.

The Department of Defense asks the Armed Forces and the Home Office twice a year for recommendations for the award, which will later be approved by the President. Recommendations are usually invited in August for Republic Day awards and then again in March for Independence Day announcements.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said the award of the Shaurya Chakra to Rao is a great honor for the sacrifice he made in the interest of the nation.

“The posthumous awarding of Shaurya Chakra to the ONGC officer C N Rao is a great honor for the victim that Shri Rao has brought in the greater national interest! It prevented serious mishaps and saved the uranium plant and protected the lives of others. Its grain will serve as inspiration for everyone, ”tweeted Pradhan.

The posthumous awarding of #ShauryaChakra to @ONGC_ officer C N Rao is a great honor for the victim that Shri Rao brought in the greater national interest! It prevented serious mishaps and saved the uranium plant and protected the lives of others. Its grain will serve as inspiration for everyone.

– Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp), February 6, 2020

