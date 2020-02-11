Advertisement

Shayna Baszler, the former NXT women winner, arrived at WWE RAW on Monday evening to attack Becky Lynch in a bloody encounter.

Lynch successfully defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Asuka in a long, competitive match on the February 10th WWE flagship show. However, Baszler quickly ran into the ring and attacked Becky Lynch from behind in front of a crowd in Ontario, Canada.

In a bizarre gesture, Baszler removed her characteristic mouthguard and exposed Lynch’s neck before biting and taking blood.

This is not the first time Shayna Baszler shows up on RAW on Monday night. In the Build to Survivor series in November 2019, Baszler appeared in a backstage interview to deal with Becky Lynch.

Baszler, then NXT female winner, would play a triple threat game between her, Lynch and Bayley – the SmackDown female winner. Baszler won the match by defeating Bayley, but Lynch would get the last laugh if he attacked Shayna after the bell.

Shayna took part in the coveted 30th place in the Women’s 2020 Royal Rumble Match to secure a guaranteed championship chance at this year’s WrestleMania. Charlotte Flair would eliminate the “Submission Magician” and win the match.

Since Charlotte is not ready to announce which championship she will fight at WrestleMania – although Rhea Ripley, the new NXT women’s champion, has challenged “The Queen” – she leaves Baszler the opportunity to use her own chance.

After the bloody attack, Lynch was led back where she was asked to go to the hospital. After Lynch has refused to help for some time, he is run to the parking lot to get to the back of the ambulance, but closes it before throwing the driver out. Becky Lynch then got into the ambulance and drove away.

Monday Night RAW’s comment tracked Lynch’s status all night, but had nothing to report.

Whether this appearance is the last thing we saw from Baszler on NXT is unclear, but if so, MMA member Four Horsewomen leaves an impressive legacy of the black and gold brand.

Baszler is not only the first and only two-time NXT women’s champion, but also the longest joint tenure in the history of the doctorate. Baszler won a total of 549 days, beating Asuka’s impressive 522-day reign.

