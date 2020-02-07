Advertisement

Two recently drafted city resolutions, intended as an agreement between opposing parties of the Sherwood Forest construction project, are criticized by community members.

One resolution ‘destroys’ most of the original Waimanalo Bay Beach Park Master Plan introduced in 2012, including a $ 32 million sports complex and a 470 parking garage, leaving phase I of the plan in one form or another completed a 4-hectare, $ 1.34 million project that would include a multi-purpose field and a parking garage with 11 stalls.

The other would rename Sherwood Forest, also known as Waimanalo Bay Beach Park, to Hunananiho Cultural and Historical Park.

The resolutions were announced after a handful of meetings between city officials and representatives of Save Our Sherwoods (SOS), the non-profit organization that led the movement to stop building since early last year in the park. Those meetings took place between October and January 13, when the resolutions were announced at a neighborhood meeting in Waimanalo.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell, general manager Roy Amemiya and SOS board members Kalani Kalima and Kuike Kamakea-Ohelo were central to those meetings.

But a 27 January email from Friends of Sherwood Forest – not to be confused with SOS – insisted that the city plans to “install two sports fields, install a paved parking lot (including bus parking) and complete the oversized water infrastructure originally planned. “

Maureen Harnisch, who is against construction, said the resolutions are vague and could complete more of phase I.

“The language is ambiguous and leaves room for them to do what they want. … If they weren’t planning to build a sports field, why didn’t they say, “We don’t want to do that?” She said.

Current lawsuit

Harnisch is one of several plaintiffs, including SOS, in an ongoing lawsuit against the city on September 26 regarding the project. It claims that the city has not adequately addressed potential congestion and traffic problems in the community, nor has it acknowledged the cultural importance and mention of Sherwood Forest in the National Register of Historic Places.

Such an ‘ambiguous’ language contains part of a resolution that states:’ For the cessation of phase I … the installation of a permanent ground cover, a water line and irrigation system, placement of the topsoil, fine sorting and planting and maintenance of the ground cover are required. . “

Amemiya said on January 30 that there will still be some sort of field, although it is not clear whether sports would be allowed. He also said that there would be an adapted parking space that would be more conducive to allowing cultural activities and that more native plants would be built in the park.

At the district board meeting, he said the job would be: “bring in lots of land, apply irrigation, plant grass (and) native Hawaiian trees.”

Although SOS has evacuated a campsite at the Sherwood Forest gate that has been in use for months, at least two opponents of further construction camped on the site this week. The Honolulu police spoke to people on the site on Thursday morning about park and freedom of expression.

The city has not released an official timeline for phase I to continue. It has been on hold since October.

The resolutions have created some division between project opponents. Although they are all against a sports field, some believe that the resolutions still allow the city to build one, while SOS believes they minimize construction and make room for a cultural park in Sherwood Forest – home to more than 90 ancestral bones, or iwi kupuna, some of which are estimated to be more than 1500 years old.

“We are not in favor of a parking space. We are looking for temporary water supply to make (the space) green again,” said Kukana Kama-Toth, member of the SOS and Waimanalo district councils. “However, we want a heritage park. … it’s the beginning. It is our Plymouth Rock. “

“Nowhere in the resolution does it state that they are building a sports field,” Kamakea-Ohelo said, adding that he and Kalima tried to completely cut off Phase I, but it would not be possible.

“Let’s say the best scenario is to have them remove everything. Who will pay if there is no funding? That’s why phase I is still in the resolution,” he said.

Including all sides

On January 30, Caldwell submitted the resolutions to the city council, but council president Ikaika Anderson, whose district includes Waimanalo, would not undertake to introduce them until potential negotiations with all parties took place.

He said the meetings between Caldwell and self-proclaimed members of SOS were “offensive” to the community and supporters of the project, including themselves.

“The two resolutions come from an unlawful process,” Anderson said Saturday. “Love it or hate it, the original master plan is the result of a recognized, legitimate process.”

Anderson said he found out about the meetings after they started, and when he asked the Caldwell administration if he could participate, he was denied entry. He said he was invited to the last meeting, but got the wrong date.

“The most important takeaway meals from those meetings, I think, was that I was told that I could not participate until the last meeting, and for whatever reason the supporters were not part of the discussion,” he said.

Caldwell was not available to comment on Anderson’s absence in the meetings, but city spokesman Alex Zannes said in a statement Thursday that the meetings were intended to de-escalate tensions between the city and opponents of the structure. These tensions peaked on September 26 when 28 protesters were arrested in Sherwood Forest for blocking the police from escorting a small excavator to enter the project site.

“The mayor and general manager agreed to meet SOS to try to achieve this goal. … The resolutions introduced to the city council are part of this effort, “Zannes said.

Amemiya said that Anderson was not invited to the meetings, but he did not know that Anderson was asking to participate.

At the ward council meeting, Anderson invited proponents and opponents to continue to discuss the resolutions. He said Kamakea-Ohelo had agreed to attend a meeting on January 18 but did not. Anderson said that since then he has been unable to reach either Kamakea-Ohelo or Kalima.

SOS and city officials hope that Anderson can introduce the resolutions that would provide an opportunity for public testimonials.

“The resolutions are put there so that the community can weigh,” Amemiya said.

Anderson said the resolutions are on his desk, but he is not obliged to implement them.

In the meantime, another draft resolution to destroy the master plan, including Phase I, also removes the irrigation language and the placement of the topsoil and has been sent to all members of the city council, Harnisch said.

