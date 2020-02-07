Advertisement

On Wednesday, Modi announced in the Lok Sabha the establishment of a 15-person autonomous foundation to build the temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Mumbai: A day after Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on establishing a trust for the construction of Ram Mandir, the Shiv Sena accused the BJP of using the issue for election wins.

“The Ram Mandir issue was not expected to be politicized, but its ‘foundation’ was laid before the upcoming Delhi general election and will peak in the Lok Sabha election in 2024,” said the party in an editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ Thursday.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Modi announced in Lok Sabha the establishment of an autonomous trust with 15 members to build the temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

However, the Sena said the Supreme Court must first be thanked for the Prime Minister’s announcement of trust, since the Apex court ordered the temple to be built last November.

“The Supreme Court hearing on the Ram Temple issue was held 40 days in a row and a ruling was made in favor of Ram Mandir. The trust is established on the basis of this court order and is binding for every government to implement the court order. The Prime Minister followed this order, ”said the editors. He then thanked Mr. Modi for fulfilling his role as Prime Minister following the Supreme Court decision.

“Mr. Modi gave the slogan” Jai Shri Ram “just four days before the vote for the Delhi Assembly. I would be happy if Shri Ram helped increase the number of seats by two to four,” said the party ,

The Sena also said there was criticism from the BJP Lord Ram of the panic caused by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal before the Delhi general election.

end of

Advertisement