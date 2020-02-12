Advertisement

Almost six years have passed since Sandra Oh Cristina Yang played the medical drama of Shonda Rhimes, Grey’s Anatomy. But fans have not yet given up hope for the actor’s comeback.

Since leaving Grey’s Anatomy in season 10. Oh has continued. She currently plays the lead role in BBC’s Killing Eve. In the meantime, the ABC series continued to flourish, updated up to and including season 17. Oh’s character has also appeared via text messages to Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) in recent episodes. And then the extraordinary happened.

At an Oscars after-party, Rhimes and Oh reunited. So of course, when the creator of the series placed the coupons on Instagram and Twitter, Grey’s Anatomy fans could not but beg for Cristina’s return.

“Gray Anatomy” maker Shonda Rhimes places a photo with Sandra Oh on Instagram and Twitter

On February 9, major players in the entertainment industry gathered at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for the 92nd Academy Awards. After the three-hour ceremony, Vanity Fair held their annual Oscar party in Beverly Hills.

Things went on for fans at home. The stars surprised everyone with more red carpet looks. But the following afternoon on February 10, Rhimes gave an unexpected gift to Gray’s Anatomy viewers on social media.

In a photo on Twitter and Instagram, Rhimes posed with Oh at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Rhimes signed the reunion photo with a simple heart emoji. And of course the photo made sure that all Grey’s fans wished they were a fly on the wall during the party.

Fans of “Gray’s Anatomy” respond to the reunification of Shonda Rhimes and Sandra Oh

Shonda Rhimes Rich Fury / VF20 / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

After Rhimes posted the photo with Oh, Grey’s Anatomy fans flocked over the reunion.

“Someone cardio page, this photo has me in vfib,” said the Shondaland Instagram page.

“Yes !!!” Kevin McKidd – who plays Owen Hunt – wrote, adding a line of heart emojis.

But excitement aside, does the photo of Rhimes with Oh necessarily mean something about Cristina’s return to Grey’s anatomy? Everyone wants it to happen.

“I hope the cameo of a Gray has been discussed,” wrote a fan on Instagram.

“My dream is that Sandra comes back for one or two episodes of Gray,” said another fan.

Will Sandra Oh return as Cristina Yang about “Grey’s Anatomy”?

Sandra Oh | Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

For now, it seems that the relationship between Oh and Rhimes remains strong, even years after Grey’s anatomy. Aside from their reunion at the Oscars after-party, Rhimes wrote the feature “Most Influential People” by Oh in the April issue of Time Magazine. But fans will just have to wait and see if Cristina returns to Gray Sloan Memorial.

When Oh left Grey’s anatomy in 2013, she told TVLine that she “would like to come back” for the serifinal. However, when she spoke with Extra in April 2019, the actress revealed that she might not be fulfilling her role again. The publication asked Oh if she would return to Grey’s anatomy if she were asked to do a cameo and the actress answered, “No.”

“Creatively, you went further,” Oh said. “And although I know it, and I appreciate it very much – because I can feel it from the fans, how much they love Cristina and how the show keeps Cristina alive – Killing Eve is now my home for me.”

She continued: “This is where I am … I am Eve and that is where I intend to stay as long as the show wants me. And that is really where I want to be.”

