The younger of two students charged with a school in a Denver suburb that killed a classmate pleaded guilty on Friday. The agreement stipulates that he can be released on parole after around 25 years in prison.

16-year-old Alec McKinney pleaded guilty on 17 May 2019 to having committed 17 crimes, including a first-degree murder attack, when he shot 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo at STEM School Highlands Ranch. He is sentenced on May 18.

Even though McKinney was prosecuted as an adult, he’s an adolescent and therefore has to spend less time in prison than if he had committed the crimes as an adult.

The minimum sentence for first-degree murder of an adolescent is life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years. The minimum sentence for an adult is life without parole.

A judge could sentence McKinney to serve sentences for all counts at the same time as his life sentence for the number of murders, or add years to each of the other 16 counts in addition to the life sentence.

Regardless of how long his sentence is, McKinney could be released from prison within 20 or 25 years under the 2016 law, which applies to juvenile inmates.

The law allows them to apply for a three-year prison program after they have served 25 years or earlier if they received prison loans for parole, he said. Taking responsibility for their behavior is one of the factors that must be met to participate in the program.

“This would go a long way in this direction,” said Brauchler of McKinney’s confession of guilt.

19-year-old Devon Erickson did not plead guilty to the same charges McKinney was exposed to in the shootings. His lawyers have portrayed McKinney as the ringleader who pressured Erickson to attend.

Castillo was one of the students who rushed Erickson after the authorities claimed he pulled his gun in a classroom.

McKinney pleaded guilty to injuring six other people allegedly shot by McKinney or Erickson and two others mistakenly shot by a security guard who responded to the shooting.

