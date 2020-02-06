Advertisement

Nathan Williams, center of Canyon, celebrates with his teammates after Canyon’s 52:42 victory over Villa Park in a basketball game for the Crestview League boys on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Villa Park. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Canyon’s Nathan Williams tries to drive past Riley Schroeder of Villa Park during Canyon’s 52:42 victory over Villa Park in a Crestview League boys basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG))

Joey Sparacino of Canyon shoots against Luciano Bettus of Villa Park during the 52:42 victory of Canyon against Villa Park in a Crestview League boys basketball game at Villa Park on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Canyon’s Jake Stryker drives past Villa Park’s Garrett Andre while Canyon’s 52-42 victory over Villa Park in a Crestview League basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Villa Park. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Head coach Nate Harrison and Canyon Bank celebrate a basket during their 52:42 victory over Villa Park in a Crestview League boys basketball game in Villa Park on Thursday, February 6, 2020 (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG))



Canyon celebrates in the visitors’ locker room after defeating Villa Park 52-42 in a Crestview League boys basketball game at Villa Park High on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Villa Parks Max Domer cannot make a foul call during Villa Park’s 52:42 loss to Canyon in a Crestview League boys basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG.)) Advertisement

Cody Jones (left) and Nathan Williams fight with Dino Sdrales (left) in Canyon’s 52:42 win against Villa Park in a Crestview League boys basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Villa Park for a loose Kevin ball Sullivan (Orange County Register / SCNG)

Villa Park fans cheer their team on the 52:42 loss to Canyon in a basketball game for the Crestview League boys on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Canyon Nathan Williams dives for a loose ball against Villa Parks Max Domer during the 52-42 win from Canyon Over Villa Park in a Crestview League boy basketball game at Villa Park on Thursday, February 6, 2020 (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register ) / SCNG)



Canyon fans cheer their team on Canyon’s 52:42 win over Villa Park in a Crestview League boys basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Villa Park. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Nathan Williams of Canyon blocked a shot by Riley Schroeder of Villa Park during Canyon’s 52:42 victory over Villa Park in a Crestview League boy’s basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020 (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register). SCNG)

Villa Park’s Garrett Andre tries to shoot past Cody Jones Canyons at a Crestview League boys basketball game in Villa Park on Thursday, February 6, 2020 (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG))

Villa Park head coach Kevin Reynolds (left) shakes hands with Canyon head coach Nate Harrison after Canyon’s 52:42 win over Villa Park in a basketball game for the Crestview League boys on Thursday, February 6, 2020 (Photo by Kevin Sullivan) (Orange County Register / SCNG)

Canyon head coach Nate Harrison talks to his team during a break during the 52:42 victory over Villa Park in a Crestview League boys basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Villa Park (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register). SCNG)



Canyon head coach Nate Harrison answers a call for Canyon’s 52:42 win over Villa Park in a Crestview League boys basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Villa Park. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Canyon fans cheer their team on Canyon’s 52:42 win over Villa Park in a Crestview League boys basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Villa Park. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Jake Stryker of Canyon shoots past Riley Schroeder (left) of Villa Park and Donovan House during Canyon’s 52:42 win over Villa Park in a basketball game for the Crestview League boys on Thursday, February 6, 2020 (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange) County Register / SCNG)

Jake Stryker of Canyon charges an indictment against Riley Schroeder of Villa Park during the 52:42 victory of Canyon against Villa Park in a Crestview League boy’s basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Villa Park. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG))

Villa Park cheerleaders support Canyon in a basketball game for the Crestview League boys on Thursday, February 6, 2020, with a free throw in the 52:42 loss. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)



Canyon fans celebrate a Villa Park airball during the 52:42 victory from Canyon over Villa Park in a Crestview League boys basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Villa Park. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The Villa Park Advanced Dance Company will perform in Villa Park midway through their team’s 52:42 loss to Canyon in a Crestview League boys basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Nathan Williams of Canyon blocks a shot by Luciano Bettus of Villa Park during the 52:42 victory of Canyon over Villa Park in a Crestview League boys basketball game at Villa Park on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG))

Canyon fans enjoy a free throw in Canyon’s 52:42 win over Villa Park in a Crestview League boys basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Villa Park head coach Kevin Reynolds in the loss to Canyon (52:42) in a Crestview League boys basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)



Canyon Park’s Nathan Williams is fouled by Villa Park’s Riley Schroeder during the 52:42 victory from Canyon over Villa Park in a Crestview League boys basketball game at Villa Park on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Villa Park’s Riley Schroeder reaches for a loose ball in front of Nathan Williams of Canyon during Villa Park’s 52:42 defeat against Canyon in a Crestview League boys’ basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020 (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County ) Register / SCNG)

Canyon Park’s Jake Stryker is fouled by Villa Park’s Riley Schroeder in Canyon’s 52:42 win over Villa Park in a basketball game for the Crestview League boys on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Villa Park. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Villa Park head coach Kevin Reynolds tries to motivate his team during the 52:42 loss to Canyon in a Crestview League boys basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

VILLA PARK – Canyon had no starting point watch and was one of its better defenders.

Canyon, however, has a penchant for winning games that cannot be expected to win.

The Comanches did it again on Thursday, defeating Villa Park 52-42 at Villa Park High to finally win the Crestview League boys basketball championship.

The Comanches ended with a 6-0 league record. Canyon, ranked 6th in Orange County’s Top 25, has a 19: 9 overall record in the CIF-SS playoffs starting next week. The playoff brackets will be released on Sunday.

Jake Stryker of Canyon after a 52:42 win over Villa Park that gave the Comanches the Crestview League championship, @ocvarsity @ocvarsityguy pic.twitter.com/CbXUkfXQZJ

– Steve Fryer (@SteveFryer) February 7, 2020

No. 7 Villa Park finished second with a 4-2 record. The Spartans (24-4) and Canyon will be represented in the Division 1 playoffs.

Since Junior Point Guard Liam Woodrum and Senior Guard Joey Rouly were injured and Senior Guard Jake Martin did not score as Canyon won over Villa Park two weeks ago, every Canyon player had to get through, and every Canyon player did.

Junior striker Joey Sparacino scored 12 points, senior striker Nathan Williams scored 11 points and junior striker Jake Stryker scored 10. Michael Ramirez, a junior who started at Point Guard, scored nine points and junior striker Cody Jones had nine rebounds.

These five and all the other Comanche who played contributed to a great defense that Villa Park ruled out in the third quarter.

“You scored 22 goals in the first half,” said Stryker, “and nothing in the third?” It was excellent. ”

Martin, who scored 24 points when the Comanches defeated Villa Park 53-52 on January 24, was limited to six points on Thursday.

The game was played at the lively, intense pace that is typical of a Canyon Villa Park game. Canyon had an 11-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. Villa Park brought 22-21 lead at halftime.

The Spartans were 0 for 12 in the third quarter and were beaten 10-0.

Stryker lit the Comanches with three inner baskets on three consecutive properties. The Comanches used the fourth quarter with a 31:22 lead.

Canyon scored nine of the first 12 points of the fourth quarter, including a three-point game from Ramirez, and was 40-25 ahead with 5:32 ahead. Villa Park would not get closer than 11 points after that.

It wasn’t Canyon’s most dramatic basketball win. Five years ago, Canyon was 22 points behind Lawndale in a CIF championship game, winning 103-98 in double overtime.

But Thursday’s win for the championship at the top competitor’s noisy, busy gym was memorable enough.

“Pretty brave,” summarized Canyon trainer Nate Harrison. “We were missing two starters. If there are tougher children in the county, I don’t know where they are. ”

