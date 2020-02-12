Advertisement

Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Jack (Maria Bello) have no “thing” on NCIS. That should sound familiar to NCIS: Los Angeles fans. Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) denied having had ‘something’ for years, and now they are married. Can the episode of Season 17 Valentine’s Day be the stage for an at least moderately successful (especially given the romantic history of Gibbs) relationship?

After Jack finds a box of chocolates and a dozen roses (but not a note) on her desk, Bishop (Emily Wickersham) suggests she has a secret admirer. Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), however, thinks it is clear who sent them (Gibbs). “Don’t even go there. I told you we have nothing,” says Jack. Gibbs who takes a chocolate and kisses her on the cheek on the way to the crime scene does not really help her.

He is not “the kind of man to send a valentine,” she says, but she, like the entire office, thinks it is probably him. When she thanks him for the gifts, he reveals that he didn’t even know the date. “I wish I had thought about it,” Gibbs admits, suggesting that he might have given her something for the vacation if he had.

Who is Jack’s secret worshiper then? Nobody, it turns out, because there was a delivery mix. The gifts were for Sloane Jackston (Desi Dennis-Dylan) in her husband’s HR. Sloane got the valentine from Jack, who had a note – from her daughter, Faith.

Meanwhile, Gibbs meets his old friend Phil (Don Lake) during the investigation; Phil’s girlfriend, Stacy (Daphne Zuniga) is the main suspect of the team. After the success that Phil has had with online dating – except that you are almost killed because he is with Stacy – he suggests that Gibbs would give it a try. He even creates a profile for him and gets a new cell, because the app doesn’t even work on the Gibbs flip phone.

It seems that Gibbs is considering it while his finger hovers over ‘Getting Started’. After all, he has previously admitted that his work and his boat are not “enough” and he becomes lonely. He also expressed concern about whether or not he has a relationship. Is that why he throws Phil’s new phone into the fireplace? Or is it possible that he already knows the woman he is trying to be with?

Could a romantic relationship between Gibbs and Jack work? Maybe maybe not. Should NCIS give it a try? It’s been a while since Gibb’s love gave a chance (or heard another ex). Jack is perhaps the best candidate at the moment, and those two certainly deserve some luck.

