Ready for today’s investment pop quiz? What is a healthier stock market: one in which the small and mid-cap sectors perform best, or one in which the stocks with the highest market capitalizations lead the market?

This is an urgent question as the largest stocks are now ahead of small caps for a trailing five-year return – as you can see from the attached chart. If this is a sign of illness, as some believe, the market is on thin ice.

(The graph particularly shows the ratio of the trailing five-year returns of the capital weighted version of the S&P 500 and the equilibrium version of this index. Because the capital weighted version is dominated by the largest stocks, it will outperform the equilibrium version when the large cap Sector is leading – and vice versa.)

The street

The notion that a healthy market is a market in which the smaller stocks are leading has both an anecdotal and statistical basis. The anecdotal reasons are statements such as “If the troops lead, the generals will follow”, which have been quoted frequently on Wall Street, especially in the “Nifty Fifty” era of the late 1960s and early 1970s. The reference to the “generals” concerned the largest blue-chip stocks such as General Electric GE and General Motors GM, which at that time were among the stocks with the largest market capitalization.

There is also statistical support for this term. Since 1970, there has been a clear tendency for the stock market to perform better if the small caps beat the large caps in the following five years (as summarized in the table below):

Annualized return over the next 5 years

Whenever small caps are ahead of large caps for a trailing 5-year return

10.7%

Whenever small caps are Behind the large caps for the trailing 5-year return

5.0%

Unless the world has changed fundamentally, there is cause for concern that large-cap stocks have recently replaced small-cap stocks for a trailing 5-year return. As you can see in the attached graph, the recent increase in this ratio over 1 is the first time since the go-go years in the late 1990s. We all know what happened after the occasion.

Another worrying data point: the current reading is over 93% of all comparable monthly readings since the 1970s.

But has the world changed fundamentally? One of the researchers who claims this is Geoffrey Parker, a professor of engineering at Dartmouth College. He says we have entered an economy that he describes as an “all-rounder”. The reason for this is the so-called “network effects” of an internet-dominated economy, which inevitably lead to the emergence of a dominant player in a certain industry.

A very revealing data point that supports Parker’s reasoning comes from research done by Kathleen Kahle of the University of Arizona and Rene Stulz of Ohio State. The two professors measured the share of the top 100 companies in the total income of listed US companies. This share remained largely constant from 1975 to 1995 and rose only slightly from 48.5% to 52.8%. In the following 20 years to 2015, however, this proportion rose to 84.2%.

We are always told that “This time is different” are the four most dangerous words on Wall Street. But this time it can be. And if so, the recent large-cap strength is no cause for concern that it would otherwise.

